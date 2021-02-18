Met Police detective who served for three decades dies with Covid-19

Detective Sergeant Darren Barker died last week with Covid-19. Picture: Met Police

By Patrick Grafton-Green

An officer who served with the Metropolitan Police for nearly three decades has died after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Detective Sergeant Darren Barker joined Scotland Yard in March 1992 and most recently worked as a specialist financial investigator.

The father-of-two was classed as vulnerable and had been shielding and working from home on a number of investigations, police said.

He was admitted to hospital in late January and died surrounded by his close family on Friday.

Paying tribute, Detective Chief Superintendent James Harman, from the Met's Specialist Operations Command, described him as an “extremely talented detective”.

He said: "Despite the challenges of shielding he continued to work on a number of high-profile complex investigations, and his leadership during these investigations was truly invaluable.

"He will be remembered fondly by everyone he worked with, and will be greatly missed by us all. We are truly saddened by his loss and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."