Met Police end probe into election gambling scandal with no charges, as Gambling Commission continues to investigate

The police have ended their investigation into the Westminster gambling scandal. Picture: Alamy/social media

By Kit Heren

The Metropolitan Police have ended their investigation into allegations of insider betting over the General Election without making any charges.

Officers had previously said they were looking into whether a "small number" of bets on the July 4 poll had involved more serious offences including misconduct in public office.

A number of Conservatives have been caught up in the Gambling Commission inquiry, including Rishi Sunak's former parliamentary aide, Craig Williams.

But the Met said after a review of evidence with the CPS, "it was determined that the high bar for misconduct in public office to be proven was not met".

But a Gambling Commission investigation by the Gambling Commission into whether offences were committed under the Gambling Act continues.

Police said that the force ending their involvement did not mean anyone caught up in the scandal was now in the clear.

Detective Superintendent Katherine Goodwin said: "These allegations caused a significant dent in public confidence during the election campaign and it was right that they were investigated to explore all possible offences.

"While our involvement in the criminal investigation now ceases, it's important that is not misinterpreted as an all-clear for those whose cases were looked at.

"There are still Gambling Act offences to consider and it is appropriate that they are taken forward by investigators from the Gambling Commission who have particular expertise in this field.

"Seven police officers who are alleged to have placed bets are still among those being investigated by the Gambling Commission. They also remain under investigation by the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards."

Andrew Rhodes, chief executive of the Gambling Commission, said: "We have remained focused on our criminal investigation into confidential information being used to gain an unfair advantage when betting on the date of the general election.

"Our investigation continues to progress and we have interviewed several suspects under caution. We are continuing to interview a number of witnesses, who are co-operating with this criminal investigation, as well as gathering further documentary and electronic evidence.

"We clearly appreciate the level of public interest there is in this investigation but in order to protect the integrity of the investigation and to ensure a fair and just outcome, we are unable to comment further at this time, including the name of any person who may be under suspicion, or the total number of suspects."