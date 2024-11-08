Breaking News

Met Police refer themselves to watchdog over handling of sex assault claims against Mohamed Al Fayed

8 November 2024, 18:57 | Updated: 8 November 2024, 19:09

By Kit Heren

Met Police bosses have referred the force to the police watchdog over officers' handling of two sexual assault claims against Mohamed Al Fayed.

The Met said that they had received complaints from two women about previous police investigations into the claims against the former Harrods and Fulham FC owner.

These complaints relate to investigations from 2008 and 2013, and address concerns about how well the police responded and, in the case of the 2013 investigation, how details came to be disclosed publicly.

Police are looking into over 20 claims against Al Fayed, who died last year.

The Met have been criticised for their response to historic allegations against Mr Al Fayed.

The force previously asked prosecutors to decide whether to charge him in relation to two out of 21 women who made allegations, including of rape and sexual assault, between 2005 and 2023.

Evidence was shown to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in 2009 and 2015, but it decided not to go ahead with either case because there was not "a realistic prospect of conviction".

Read more: Four hundred people contact Mohamed Al Fayed 'sexual abuse survivors group'

Commander Stephen Clayman, from the Met’s Specialist Crime team, said on Friday: “We are actively reviewing 21 allegations reported to the Metropolitan Police prior to Mohamed Al Fayed’s passing, as well as the related police investigations, to determine if any additional investigative steps are available or there are things we could have done better.

"This process remains active, and we are committed to assessing all new allegations, pursuing justice where possible and transparently addressing any failings.

“In recent weeks, two victims-survivors have come forward with concerns about how their allegations were handled when first reported, and it is only appropriate that the IOPC assess these complaints. Although we cannot change the past, we are resolute in our goal to offer every individual who contacts us the highest standard of service and support.“

"I encourage anyone with relevant information, whether you were personally affected or have knowledge about others who may have facilitated Al Fayed’s actions to contact us. Our priority remains to ensure that no stone is left unturned in the pursuit of justice.”

Police said they have also received new reports against Al Fayed in recent months amid renewed media coverage.

Officers said they were investigating to see if anyone else might face criminal charges in connection to the allegations.

Separately, lawyers for alleged victims of Mohamed Al Fayed said last week that they had been contacted by 400 people after an appeal.

Meanwhile Harrods said more than 250 people are part of its process to settle compensation claims over alleged historic sexual misconduct by Al Fayed.

Mr Al Fayed acquired Harrods for £615 million in 1985.

In 2010, after 26 years in charge, he sold the department store to the Qatari royal family for a reported £1.5 billion. .

