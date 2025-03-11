Met Police launches investigation into suspended Reform MP Rupert Lowe

The Met confirmed it has started an investigation Rupert Lowe. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation into the suspended Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Met confirmed today that it had started an investigation.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said the force had launched an investigation "into an allegation of a series of verbal threats made by a 67-year-old man".

"Further enquiries are ongoing at this stage," the statement said.

He was referred to police on Friday after it was alleged he had made ‘verbal threats’ against Zia Yusuf, the party chairman.

Reform said: “Mr Lowe has, on at least two occasions, made threats of physical violence against our party chairman. Accordingly, this matter is with the police.”

Read more: Vessel involved in North Sea crash 'may have been hacked' US claims, as ship carrying toxic cargo continues to burn

Read more: Hollyoaks actor and reality TV star Paul Danan's cause of death emerges at inquest

Mr Lowe wrote on X over the weekend: “This is total nonsense. In December, Zia and I had a robust debate. We moved on, or so I thought.

“This was then reported to the police the day after I raised concerns about the party leadership, months after the event. What a disgraceful waste of police time. Weaponising the process to blacken my name.”

He has denied the allegations, as well as separate claims of bullying in his office.