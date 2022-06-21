Met Police releases Line of Duty-style TV ad in major recruitment drive

21 June 2022

The Met Police have released a Line of Duty-style TV ad
The Met Police have released a Line of Duty-style TV ad. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Daisy Stephens

The Metropolitan Police have released a Line of Duty-style advert in a bid to recruit 4,000 new officers.

The 30-second commercial has been designed to closely mirror the hit show.

It even features popular phrases from the programme.

It is the Met's first TV ad.

One of the officers featured in the ad, trainee PC Courtney Thompson, said: "I wanted to do a job that was meaningful and something that required passion and drive, and I thought it was really important for London to have a police force that’s reflective of the communities it serves."

She added: "I feel proud to be part of the ad... it's a really exciting time to join and I'd encourage anyone considering it to apply. There are major changes happening and the vision for the future Met is one anyone would be proud to be part of."

