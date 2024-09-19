Four Met officers under misconduct investigation after two women murdered by man they complained about to force

19 September 2024, 05:11 | Updated: 19 September 2024, 05:30

Carl Cooper, 66, was jailed for life in July for the murders of Naomi Hunte, 41, and Fiona Holm, 48
Carl Cooper, 66, was jailed for life in July for the murders of Naomi Hunte, 41, and Fiona Holm, 48. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

Four Metropolitan Police officers are under investigation for misconduct after two women were murdered by a man they had complained about to the force.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Carl Cooper, 66, was jailed for life in July for the murders of Naomi Hunte, 41, who was stabbed in the chest, and Fiona Holm, 48, whose body has never been found.

Both women had been in a relationship with handyman Cooper around a year apart and had complained to police about his violence.

On Wednesday, the Met Police confirmed four of its officers were under investigation for misconduct in relation to a complaint Ms Holm made against Cooper for assault in April 2023, as first reported by The Times newspaper.

Cooper was not charged following the attack, despite being arrested, the force said.

Ms Holm, of south east London, is believed to have died around two months later on June 20 2023.

Naomi Hunt
Naomi Hunte, 41, was stabbed in the chest. Picture: MPS

A review into the management of Ms Holm's complaint concluded a more thorough investigation could have identified key witnesses, who could have provided strong evidence for a victimless prosecution against Cooper.

During the murder trial, Woolwich Crown Court heard Ms Hunte, who was found stabbed to death on her sofa in south east London on Valentine's Day in 2022, made a number of domestic callouts to police to her home in 2020 and 2021 and told them he was "obsessed" with her.

In a police call-out to her home on June 29 2021, she told officers Cooper "stalks me and I'm really scared now".

Met Police Commander Paul Brogden said: "Our thoughts will always remain with Naomi Hunte and Fiona Holm, and we again extend our sincere condolences to their families as they continue to grieve for these two beloved women.

"We have always been clear that we made mistakes when dealing with allegations against Carl Cooper.

"For those mistakes we are extremely sorry."

Fiona Holm, of south east London, is believed to have died around two months later on June 20 2023
Fiona Holm told police Cooper "stalks me and I'm really scared now". . Picture: MPS

He continued: "These matters are currently the subject of several reviews led by the Met's directorate of professional standards.

"A senior officer from Lewisham met with Fiona's family to discuss the review of the missing person investigation and I would like to repeat our direct and unequivocal apology for the way they were treated when they reported her missing.

"It is a matter of enduring regret that we did not have sufficient evidence to charge Cooper sooner for the murder of Naomi.

"Cooper has still not revealed the location of Fiona's body.

"We continue our enquiries to find her so that her family can finally lay her to rest."

Sentencing Cooper in July, Mr Justice Johnson told the killer he was sure he had been a "great danger to women" over the years and that he had a "history of acting in controlling and coercive manner to your female partners".

The four officers are being investigated in relation to Ms Hunte's April 2023 GBH complaint.

This was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which advised it should be a local investigation, but the watchdog will review its findings, the Met said.

