Met police marksman who shot Chris Kaba cleared of murder

Chris Kaba, who was shot dead in 2022, and (r) his parents at the Old Bailey today. Picture: Family Handout/Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Met police marksman who fatally shot Chris Kaba has been cleared of his murder.

Martyn Blake, 40, stood trial at the Old Bailey after shooting the 24-year-old through the front windscreen of an Audi Q8 in Streatham, south-east London, on September 5 2022.

The car had been used as a getaway vehicle in a shooting the previous evening, and was hemmed in by police cars in Kirkstall Gardens after an officer recognised its registration number.

Mr Kaba drove backwards and forwards trying to ram his way free, which Mr Blake told jurors made him believe one of his colleagues was about to die, and so he opened fire to stop the car.

The police marksman who fatally shot Chris Kaba has been cleared of his murder. Picture: Family Handout

A fellow firearms officer known as DS87 said he would have taken a shot if Mr Blake had not, and another identified by the cypher E156 said he was "fractions of a second" away from doing the same.

Another, NX109, got the finger of his glove caught in the Audi's door handle and just managed to wrench it free as it moved forward, telling the jury he thought he would be dragged between it and a Tesla parked nearby.

Prosecutors argued that Mr Blake had misjudged the risk, exaggerated the threat to his colleagues in statements following the shooting, and had aimed at Mr Kaba's head, all of which he denied.

Helen Lumuanganu and Prosper Kaba, the mother and father of Chris Kaba arriving at the Old Bailey, central London. Picture: Alamy

In his defence, jurors heard a series of glowing testimonials from colleagues and senior officers.

Defence barrister Patrick Gibbs KC said Mr Blake was no "RoboCop"with the "nanosecond" reactions of a computer.

He told jurors: "He is not a robot, he is a human being with a human brain who did this to the best of his ability."

Police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct will now consider whether Mr Blake should face a disciplinary hearing.

Questions have already been raised about how firearms officers are held to account in fatal shootings, with dozens of Mr Blake's colleagues downing tools when he was first charged with murder.

Police bosses raised concerns that officers would no longer be willing to volunteer to take on firearms training due to the levels of scrutiny that they could face if they had to take a fatal shot.

Mr Blake had never fired a gun at a human being, or seen a gun fired at a human being, before the night Mr Kaba died.

The jury heard that those close to Mr Blake had been hesitant about him becoming a police marksman but that he felt it was "the best job" in the Metropolitan Police.

Official figures show that in England and Wales in the year to March 2023 there were 18,395 police firearms operations.

Police weapons were deliberately fired at 10 of these incidents, resulting in three fatalities.