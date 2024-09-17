Met police office jailed after rummaging through the pockets of two dead men and stealing their bank cards

17 September 2024, 14:01

Former Metropolitan Police officer Muhammed Mustafa Darr arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, in London, where he is charged with misconduct in public office and perverting the course of justice
Former Metropolitan Police officer Muhammed Mustafa Darr arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, in London, where he is charged with misconduct in public office and perverting the course of justice. Picture: Alamy

By Charlie Duffield

A police officer has been imprisoned after he took bank cards from the pockets of two dead men and then spent hundreds of pounds whilst on a shopping spree.

The Met Police's Muhammed Mustafa rifled through the pockets after he was called to the scenes of two unexplained deaths.

Southwark Crown Court heard that he took the first card from Howard Smith in December 2018.

He then stole one from Alasdair Burnside six months later, alongside a laptop as well as a Louis Vuitton bag from a suspect's vehicle.

The victims' families were "horrified" to discover what had happened, adding that he "violated our brother's body".

The court found that the depraved police officer utilised Mr Smith's card to buy a Fitbit watch from John Lewis, before spending £637 on Apple products from the same shop.

He utilised Mr Burnside's account to purchase an iPad and additional products and tried to make two additional purchases, however the card was declined.

Darr has since resigned but admitted three counts of misconduct in public office.

Mr Burnside's sisters went to the hearing at Southwark Crown Court and gave victim impact statements.

Julia Burnside said: "Muhammed Mustafa Darr violated our brother's body, stole his property, his identity and his good name.

"We trusted the Metropolitan Police to respect our brother's body and his belongings.

"It is chilling to reveal how vulnerable Alasdair was, with Muhammed Mustafa Darr in his flat.

"We have completely lost confidence in the Metropolitan Police.

"Muhammed Mustafa Darr and the Metropolitan Police must be held responsible.

"This must never happen again."

In her statement, Kirsty Burnside said: "Following my brother's untimely death, I remain feeling completely horrified and disgusted at the actions of Muhammed Mustafa Darr.

"I am aware that Mr Darr was left alone in my brother's address.

"Mr Darr had no respect for my brother's dignity.

"Mr Darr queried why my brother's eyes looked 'weird and funny.'

"At this point I thought maybe this might be the first dead body he had seen. He kept describing the eyes as funny."

Ms Burnside asked him not to do so but he continued and went on to describe her brother's decomposing legs.

"He callously continued, I found this particularly distressing and cold-hearted," Ms Burnside said.

"I witnessed him opening the evidence bag that had my brother's front door keys which he did hand over."

The family wished to have Mr Burnside's phone back which contained photos both of him but Darr said the phone was lost, and said: "These things happen."

It has never been recovered.

Ms Burnside added: "Mr Darr had no interest, he was unprofessional and could not even look me in the eye.

"We never got his phone back and never heard from Mr Darr again."

Passing sentence Judge Sally-Ann Hales said: "Two of Mr Burnside's sisters have given statements on the impact your offending had on them and their families.

"Their statements are relevant to the court's statement of harm caused by your conduct.

"Kirsty describes your behaviour towards her as disrespectful, unprofessional, callous and rude.

"When she later found out you had used her brother's bank details she felt horrified, violated and disgusted.

"The fact you met them knowing you had their bank details and used them a week later demonstrated to her you had no remorse.

"Ms Burnside's sister Julia said you violated her brother's body and his good name.

"She described it as a desecration.

"Count three concerns your theft of a laptop from a car that had been stopped by police.

"The car had been involved in a road traffic collision, you had been called to the scene but were stood down.

"At 2:30am you drove a police car to the scene, searched the car and stole a Louis Vuitton bag and laptop.

"You did admit to taking the bag, you said the last few months had been a whirlwind for you and your wife because you had just had a baby.

"You offered to return the bag and apologised for not doing so before.

"You abused your position within six months of joining the police.

"You used the bank details of two deceased men to financially enrich yourself and did so with a degree of sophistication.

"You passed on information to others.

"Whilst I acknowledged your lack of previous convictions, in a case like this, it has little weight.

"Your offending was a gross breach of trust, it is offending which betrays the trust of colleagues across the police service.

"You shamelessly exploited the deaths of two people and you stole from a third while he was in police custody.

"These offences are so serious that only a custodial sentence is appropriate."

Barr from Walthamstow admitted three counts of misconduct in public office.

He was put in jail for three years and four months, and must also pay £690 to Mr Burnside's estate and £1,630 in prosecution costs, within 28 days.

When speaking to Mr Burnside's two sides, the judge added: "It only remains for me to express my condolences for the family of Mr Smith who are not present but particularly to the family who are here of Mr Burnside, I hope the conclusion of these proceedings at least gives some relief."

