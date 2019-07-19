Met Police Officer Bought TV Porn At Home Of Dead Child's Family

A police officer admitted using a grieving family's cable television account to order porn. Picture: PA

A Met Police officer has pled guilty to fraud after buying pornography at the family home of a dead child.

PC Avi Maharaj was on duty alone at the south London home when he used the family's Virgin TV account and spent £25.96 on 11 February 2018 while he waited for an undertaker to arrive.

It is understood he made four purchases - at least two of which were made when the child's body remained in the house.

His conviction follows a complaint from a member of the child's family, which led to an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The watchdog also found evidence he may have falsified his attendance log to cover his actions.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday 16 July 2019 charged with one count of fraud.

IOPC regional director Sal Naseem, said: "PC Maharaj's behaviour was shocking and even more so given he was guarding the property in the absence of the homeowner.

"Not only were his actions deceitful but he caused considerable distress for the family involved who were dealing with the sudden death of a family member."

“Our investigation showed that PC Maharaj was the only person in the property who could have downloaded access to pornographic channels at the time the account was accessed.

"Today he has admitted his guilt under the weight of compelling evidence. I am sorry that the family involved had to deal with this while also coping with the tragic loss of their child.”

After Tuesday's hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, he was bailed for pre-sentence reports to be made for a hearing on 6 August.