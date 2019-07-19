Met Police Officer Bought TV Porn At Home Of Dead Child's Family

19 July 2019, 13:55

A police officer admitted using a grieving family's cable television account to order porn
A police officer admitted using a grieving family's cable television account to order porn. Picture: PA

A Met Police officer has pled guilty to fraud after buying pornography at the family home of a dead child.

PC Avi Maharaj was on duty alone at the south London home when he used the family's Virgin TV account and spent £25.96 on 11 February 2018 while he waited for an undertaker to arrive.

It is understood he made four purchases - at least two of which were made when the child's body remained in the house.

His conviction follows a complaint from a member of the child's family, which led to an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The watchdog also found evidence he may have falsified his attendance log to cover his actions.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday 16 July 2019 charged with one count of fraud.

IOPC regional director Sal Naseem, said: "PC Maharaj's behaviour was shocking and even more so given he was guarding the property in the absence of the homeowner.

"Not only were his actions deceitful but he caused considerable distress for the family involved who were dealing with the sudden death of a family member."

“Our investigation showed that PC Maharaj was the only person in the property who could have downloaded access to pornographic channels at the time the account was accessed.

"Today he has admitted his guilt under the weight of compelling evidence. I am sorry that the family involved had to deal with this while also coping with the tragic loss of their child.”

After Tuesday's hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, he was bailed for pre-sentence reports to be made for a hearing on 6 August.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

A$AP Rocky to be held in Sweden for third week over alleged fight

Court rejects compensation claim over ferry disaster that killed 852 people

James Goddard admits harassment after calling MP Anna Soubry a Nazi

Iran says new images will 'disprove' Trump claim that US destroyed its drone

India floods: Tiger sneaks into home for catnap to escape flooding

The News Explained

Rising temperatures can cause an increase in swarms of flying ants

Flying Ant Day: When Is It And Why Does It Happen?

Barack Obama and Donald Trump

Twitter Compares Trump To Obama With Brutal Hashtag #ObamaWasBetterAt
James O'Brien spoke to the journalist who asked the WTO what trading on WTO rules is like

The Truth About What Britain's WTO Trading Rules Will Be - From Man Who Spoke To WTO Chief
This year's G20 summit sees Trump, May, Putin and more gather in Osaka, Japan

What Is The G20 Summit In Osaka And Which Countries Are Members?
Boris Johnson on LBC

What Is Gatt 24? Can Article XXIV Be Used To Trade After Brexit?