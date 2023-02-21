Met Police officer caught publicly masturbating twice on a train still in the force

The officer has been placed on office duties. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Riley

An LBC investigation can reveal that a male police officer, who was caught publicly masturbating twice on a train, is still serving in the Metropolitan Police.

In response the Metropolitan Police have confirmed that they are reviewing the case.

The officer in question showed his warrant card to a train guard after he was caught, it is reported that he took a headrest cover off a different seat to hide his genitals, whilst performing the act.

These events took place in 2017, the officer in question had been previously been described as 'exemplary'.

This case went to court, the Recorder involved in the case, Benjamin Gumpert, told the court 'it seems to be agreed the chances of you continuing in the Met Police are close to zero' - but LBC can confirm that despite this statement, he is still a serving officer in the Met Police - in the South Area Command Unit.

The officer is a police constable, initially fell asleep in the train toilet. The prosecutor at the time, Edward Hand, said that the PC in question appeared to have been drinking when he was spoken to by station staff.

The officer was also warned to stop using a vape pen whilst on board the train, being told it could sent off the smoke detectors.

One year after the incident, in 2018, the officer was ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work in the community and pay £300 towards prosecution costs.

But LBC can reveal that despite this officer only received a ‘final written warning in March 2019 after pleading guilty to outraging public decency’, and has been allowed to continue to serve.

The discipline board which decided on a final written warning as opposed to dismissal – was not chaired by an external candidate, rather by Helen Ball – who was the Met’s assistant commissioner at the time – and until last September was second in charge at the Met as Deputy Commissioner.

His restrictions are reviewed on a yearly basis, his role is now ‘office based’ and that there have been no conduct issues since the matter.

Roy Ramm, a former Commander at the Metropolitan Police, told LBC “the conduct that is described is completely unacceptable. He is precisely the kind of officer who should not have been in the Met. He should have been sacked at the time”.

Mr Ramm, who previously led the Specialist Operations team at the force, went on to say “I think the public have a right to wonder why an earth this officers service wasn’t dispensed with at the time”. Noting the fact that the officer in question is not ‘office based’, Mr Ramm said “what is the point in having an officer who you do not trust to interact with the public”.

The Chair of the Home Affairs Select Committee, Dame Diana Johnson, told LBC it was ‘wholly unacceptable’, adding ‘quite frankly I’m shocked’ and that ‘In my view he should not be serving as a police officer’.

She said ‘an officer masturbating in public… it just seems incredible that officer is still serving. It should have immediately led to his dismissal’.

Dame Diana Johnson, who is a Labour MP, added that ‘much more work’ was needed ‘to make sure that officers like this are out of the Metropolitan Police, and other forces across the country.’

Dame Vera Baird, the former Victims Commissioner, said: ‘Congratulations to LBC for unearthing this worrying case’, adding that it would ‘continue to put pressure on the Metropolitan Police to review officers with convictions who are still in the force’ and said there were ‘serious questions’ for the force to answer.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that the outcome into this officer would not happen today, and that the case is being reviewed.

Commander Jon Savell, who leads the Met’s professional standards team, said “The actions admitted to by this officer are clearly unacceptable. He was given a final written warning in 2019 and as a result he continues to be employed. We would not expect this to be the outcome if a similar case was considered today.

It is because we know we haven’t always been tough enough and reached the right decisions on wrongdoing that we are rapidly reviewing all completed cases from the last ten years… this case is included.”

The Home Office told LBC, ‘the reputation of British policing has been scarred by recent events and public trust in the police has been shaken.

“The Home Secretary has been clear she expects all police chiefs to take immediate action to root out any current officers unfit to serve and has launched a review into the police dismissal process, to ensure it is effective at removing officers who fall below the standards expected.”

The case has raised serious concerns as to why this officer remains in the force. Two officers, who served with the PC told LBC that they were surprised, confused & angry about it, with one adding that it made the force look like a laughing stock.