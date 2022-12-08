Met Police officer charged with false imprisonment and assault of a woman

By Chris Samuel

A Met Police officer has been charged with false imprisonment and assault of a woman.

PC Sam Grigg, attached to the Met unit which covers Merton, Wandsworth, Kingston and Richmond boroughs, was charged today with false imprisonment and assault.

He is to be suspended from duty due to the criminal investigation and will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, the Met said.

The offence is alleged to have occurred at a house in Twickenham, on Friday, December 2, when the officer was off-duty, and was reported on December 6.

The alleged victim, a woman in her 20s, suffered minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

Commander Jon Savell, in charge of the Met’s professional standards team, said: “I recognise this news will cause concern and I would like to reassure the public that we took immediate steps as soon as the report was received by police.

“As criminal proceedings are now active, it would inappropriate to comment further."

The force's Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.

A referral will also be made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.