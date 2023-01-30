Met Police officer fired after taping up woman against her will and pleading guilty to false imprisonment and assault

A Met Police officer who pleaded guilty to the false imprisonment and assault of a woman has been sacked from the force.

PC Sam Grigg, attached to the Met unit that covers Merton, Wandsworth, Kingston and Richmond boroughs in south-west London, pleaded guilty on January 5.

He was fired without notice on Monday after an accelerated misconduct hearing found that his "discreditable conduct" breached the standards of professional behaviour.

Grigg taped up a woman he knew, without her consent. He later used a knife to let her free, cutting her in the process.

The offence took place at a house in Twickenham, south-west London, on Friday, December 2, when the officer was off-duty, and was reported on December 6.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, suffered minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

Commander Jon Savell, in charge of the Met’s professional standards team, said: "PC Grigg's behaviour was totally unacceptable and I know it will cause concern among members of the public. He's let down the Met and his colleagues who are committed to keeping the people of London safe.

“We took immediate action to suspend him from duty when his offending came to light and have now removed him from the organisation.“

We are determined to have a Met that the public can trust, with officers that people feel comfortable to approach. When someone fails to meet these standards, we will take action to remove them from our organisation.”

Grigg now cannot be employed by police, local policing bodies (PCCs), the Independent Office for Police Conduct or His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.