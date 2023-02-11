Former Met Police officer jailed for four years after tying up flatmate with duct tape in 'ten minutes of terror'

PC Sam Grigg. Picture: Met Police

By Kieran Kelly

A former Met Police officer who used duct tape to tie up his flatmate, who feared she would be raped, has been jailed for four years for false imprisonment.

Sam Grigg attacked Natasha Rabinowitz in Twickenham in south-west London, last December, in what was described as "ten minutes of terror".

Grigg, 36, who was sacked from the Met after being charged, previously pleaded guilty at Kingston Crown Court to false imprisonment and assault against Natasha Rabinowitz, who was then 23.

Three pairs of handcuffs and police-issue batons were found in Grigg's bedroom by officers, along with horror film Better Watch Out, which depicts a woman bound in rope with duct tape over her mouth.

Sam Grigg has been jailed for four years. Picture: Met Police

Judge Lodder sentenced Grigg to four years in jail for inflicting "10 minutes of terror" on Ms Rabinowitz, followed by two years on licence.

"Ten minutes with duct tape over your mouth without knowing what's going to happen to you must feel like an eternity," he said.

Judge Lodder described how he had duct-taped Ms Rabinowitz's hands and feet and "smiled" as he watched her struggle to escape.

"She repeatedly asked 'why are you doing this' and you replied that it was funny," the judge said. "It was very clear that she did not agree but you persisted.

"Although she continued to struggle, you became more forceful... You overcame her continuing resistance by sitting over the top of her as you then put duct tape over her mouth.

"She was terrified - you rendered her almost completely helpless."

After Ms Rabinowitz said she would report him, Grigg told her: "Who are you going to tell? I am the police" - a comment described by the judge as particular sinister.

The judge added that it was "clear" that Grigg has "an obsession with BDSM conduct", referring to his ex-girlfriend's comments about the "enjoyment of power you gained by restraining her".

"She questioned whether your interests were appropriate given your job, you answered that work handcuffs had come in useful as you would use them during these acts," he said.

"In her opinion you get a kick out of arresting women as it is a form of restraint."