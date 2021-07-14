Met Police officer who filmed woman in the shower given suspended sentence

14 July 2021, 21:11

An officer has been given a 20 week suspended sentence
An officer has been given a 20 week suspended sentence. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A serving Metropolitan Police officer who filmed a woman as she showered has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Off-duty Detective Sergeant Benjamin McNish held his phone up to film the woman through a glass panel above a bathroom door in Camden, north London, in February 2019.

It happened while he was staying in police accommodation on a course.

The woman saw the phone, got out of the shower and confronted McNish. He was arrested by police at the scene.

McNish, who was convicted of observing a person doing a private act contrary to the Sexual Offences Act 2003, has been suspended from duty since his arrest and he will now be subject to misconduct proceedings.

He was given 20 weeks' imprisonment, suspended for two years, and will be put on the sex offender's register for seven years after being sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday.

McNish was also told to complete a sex offenders' programme, attend rehabilitation and pay £750 in costs.

Detective Chief Superintendent Stephen Clayman, who is in charge of the East Area Command Unit that McNish is part of, said: "I would like to reiterate that this sort of behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. It is right that DS McNish has been held to account for his actions as a result of this investigation.

"Although the offence was committed whilst off-duty, he will now face MPS misconduct proceedings. Consideration will be given to accelerating these proceedings."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brits arrive in Ibiza, which will be added to the amber list from Monday

Which countries are on the green list and why was Ibiza moved to amber?
The John Lewis Partnership said the shake-up was to simplify management.

John Lewis and Waitrose to cut 1,000 jobs in stores

Regional mayors have called for masks to remain mandatory on public transport

Mayors demand face masks remain compulsory on public transport after July 19
The Balearic Islands are the latest to return to the travel amber list.

Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca to be removed from green list

The Met said Sunday's game might have been cancelled if police hadn't intervened

Euro 2020 final 'could have been abandoned if Met Police had not intervened'
England during the penalty shootout against Italy

Man, 37, arrested after England football players racially abused

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Bus driver's stark warning public transport will be 'out of control' come July 19

'Public transport will be out of control come July 19', warns desperate bus driver
Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/07 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/07 | Watch again

Malta rejecting visitors with Indian AZ doses is likely 'misunderstanding', says Transport Secretary

Shapps: Brits with India-made AstraZeneca vaccine turned away by Malta 'misunderstanding'
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps backed the Mayor's plans for maks

Transport Secretary 'welcomes' TfL plans to continue mask wearing after July 19
The MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari on the decision to release Colin Pitchfork

Tory MP brands Colin Pitchfork release 'deeply regrettable'

Anton Ferdinand takes aim at Priti Patel's 'hypocrisy' on taking the knee

Anton Ferdinand takes aim at Priti Patel's 'hypocrisy' on taking the knee

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London