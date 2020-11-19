Met Police seize more than 240 weapons during week-long knife crime crack down

The Met Police seized more than 240 knives and weapons and made over 1,000 arrests during a week-long crack down on knife crime.

Operation Sceptre, a national initiative to tackle knife crime, saw officers from across the whole of the Met ramp up activity to drive down violent crime and the carrying of knives across London.

Tactics used included weapons sweeps, patrols and early-morning raids in the push to recover dangerous weapons, target high harm offenders and detect criminality.

The operation, which ran from November 9 to 15, resulted in the recovery of 187 knives, 58 other offensive weapons, the seizing of 564 drugs and illegal items and 1,002 arrests.

The Met also teamed up with colleagues from the British Transport Police and deployed knife arches and drug detection dogs to deter and apprehend offenders in and around transport hubs.

Officers during a weapons sweep
Officers during a weapons sweep. Picture: Metropolitan Police

In efforts to dismantle drug-supply, which is unquestionably a driver of wider violent crime, officers used Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology to target individuals carrying and supplying drugs on the roads.

Alongside enforcement, there was a strong focus on education, diversion and prevention. The Met recognises that early intervention to steer young people away from knife crime and putting in place measures to tackle the root causes remains vital.

Officers from across the organisation were involved in the operation, including local officers across all London boroughs and specialist teams such as the Violent Crime Taskforce and Roads and Transport Policing.

Commander Jane Connors, the Met’s Violence Lead, said: “The results we have seen from just one week alone are staggering, and clearly shows our officers are relentlessly doing all they can to reduce knife crime and violence in the capital.

“The proactivity and range of tactics used has meant that 187 knives have been removed from the streets – the stark reality is that these could have been used to seriously injure or kill someone’s son or daughter.

“Although Operation Sceptre has drawn to a close, please be assured that this activity will continue into the winter months and we will not take our foot off the gas.

“We see the devastating impact that losing a family member; friend; or colleague, to knife crime has – which is why maintaining our focus on violence remains our top priority.”

If you have any information about knife crime, please contact police or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 – your anonymity is guaranteed.

