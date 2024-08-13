Met Police seize sixty supercars in £6 million clamp down on anti-social driving

13 August 2024, 13:43 | Updated: 13 August 2024, 14:19

60 cars were seized by police
60 cars were seized by police. Picture: Met Police

By Henry Moore

Over £6 million worth of supercars were removed from London’s streets in an effort to clamp down on anti-social behaviour.

The Metropolitan Police have seized sixty supercars in a bid to clamp down on vehicle crime and anti-social behaviour.

The Met arrested five people and removed more than sixty supercars from the streets of the capital over the last week.

Working with Westminster City Council and the Motor Insurance Bureau, the Met removed the vehicles after a series of complaints about irresponsible driving from residents.

Read more: Too many drivers are using their phones at the wheel and getting away with it

The operation, launched on August 2, saw more than £6 million worth of cars removed from the roads, including McLarens, Bentleys, Rolls Royce, Ferraris and Lamborghinis.

Metropolitan Police Special Inspector Geoff Tatman said: “The Met is working to put communities first - listening to and tackling their concerns.

“This hugely successful operation has proved we are dealing with those crimes, such as anti-social driving, that is causing most distress to residents and tourists.

Police launched the operation after complaints of drivers treating Westminster "like a race track."
Police launched the operation after complaints of drivers treating Westminster "like a race track.". Picture: Met Police

“This brilliant partnership work between the Met’s Vehicle Enforcement Team, Motor Insurance Bureau and Westminster City Council demonstrates to Londoners we are doubling down on crime on the roads.

“It’s also testament to the hard work and dedication of the Met Special Constables – volunteer police officers - that play a vital role in our mission to make London safer and kindly give up their free time help serve the community.”

Councillor Paul Dimoldenberg, Cabinet Member for City Management at Westminster City Council, slammed drivers who treat the capital like a “race track.”

He said: “The noise and dangerous driving from these boy racers is often worse during the summer, so I welcome these results from the enforcement work. This underlines the council’s zero tolerance approach to anti-social driving.

“We will continue to work alongside the police and other local authorities to make sure the racing stays on the racetrack and not on our streets.”

