Met Police 'threaten Sarah Everard vigil organisers with fines'

11 March 2021, 22:01 | Updated: 11 March 2021, 23:03

Organisers of a vigil for Sarah Everard have claimed they have been threatened with fines over a gathering
Organisers of a vigil for Sarah Everard have claimed they have been threatened with fines over a gathering. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The organisers of Reclaim These Streets, a vigil planned for Sarah Everard, have claimed they have been threatened with fines and costs of £30,000 if they go ahead with their plans.

Organisers says they have organised the socially-distanced gathering for Saturday on Clapham Common to "channel the collective grief, outrage and sadness in our community", and hold a minutes silence for Sarah, who went missing last week.

A Metropolitan Police Officer is currently being held in custody after being arrested for her murder.

The organisers said they contacted both the Met and Lambeth Council to ensure the event could take place both safely and legally under current Covid-19 guidelines.

Read more: Sarah Everard - Probe launched into Met's handling of suspect's alleged indecent exposure

But despite initially receiving what they said was a "positive response", the Met have now "changed their position" and said the vigil would be unlawful.

In a statement release online, organisers say the police have told them their “hands are tied” by the Covid-19 regulations, and as organisers they could face tens of thousands of pounds in fixed penalty notices and criminal prosecution under the Serious Crimes Act.

They also called for their supporters to help them raise £30,000 to challenge the Met's decision. It took just over an hour for the money to be raised.

Read more: Women share how they've been forced to change their behaviour

They have sought advice from human rights lawyers, who think the Met are wrong in their interpretation of the law and that socially distant, outdoor gathering of this kind can be allowed under the current lockdown regulations.

Organisers are now seeking an urgent order from the High Court which will rule the Met are wrong in their determination the vigil cannot go ahead.

The 33-year-old marketing executive from London, went missing last Wednesday as she was walking home from a friend's house in Clapham just after 9pm.

Sarah's disappearance has struck a cord with many women across London, and indeed the rest of the country, many of whom have noted how common sense on the streets forces women to be wary of every man they pass.

It was confirmed on Thursday that the police watchdog has launched an investigation over whether Metropolitan Police officers "responded appropriately" to an indecent exposure claim against the suspect of Sarah Everard's murder.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) tonight said the officer allegedly exposed himself in South London takeaway on February 28, four days before Sarah vanished.

The police officer, in his 40s and based in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection unit, has been in custody since March 9 when he was arrested on suspicion of Sarah's kidnap.

He was was further arrested on suspicion of murder and a separate allegation of indecent exposure on Wednesday.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was also arrested on the evening of 9 March on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released on bail to return to a police station on a date in mid-April.

LBC has contact the Metropolitan Police for comment.

Latest News

See more Latest News

George Floyd a day before jury selection

Derek Chauvin: Third-degree murder charge reinstated in George Floyd trial
Biden

Biden signs 1.9 trillion dollars relief bill before speech to nation
Cuomo Sexual Harassment

New York governor sex assault allegation reported to police

Homeless person by ATM

Homeless people in England to be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccines
A huge pyramid dominates the stage of the opening performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s Aida in the Verona Arena, northern Italy in 2002 (Claudio Martinelli/AP)

Placido Domingo to headline Verona Arena Opera Festival with full cast and chorus
A general view of an athlete in the starting blocks (John Walton/PA)

US state governor bans transgender athletes from women’s sports teams

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his Budget speech at 12.30pm on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The streets are not safe for women, feminist journalist and author Julie Bindel has told LBC.

Julie Bindel: The streets are not safe for women

'Women should help women': Caller tells James O'Brien how she saved a girl in danger

'Women should help women': Caller tells James O'Brien how she saved a girl in danger
Journalist Sascha O'Sullivan was speaking to Shelagh Fogarty

Saying 'not all men' misses the point of women's concerns over abuse
James O'Brien caller explains how men can be less threatening to women at night

James O'Brien caller explains how men can be less threatening to women at night
The caller told James the lasting impact the attack had on her

'I still get afraid of the dark' - Caller explains the lasting impact of being mugged
'The US media didn't do their job scrutinising Donald Trump as a candidate in 2016'

'The US media didn't do their job scrutinising Donald Trump as a candidate in 2016'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London