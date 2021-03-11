Met Police 'threaten Sarah Everard vigil organisers with fines'

By Kate Buck

The organisers of Reclaim These Streets, a vigil planned for Sarah Everard, have claimed they have been threatened with fines and costs of £30,000 if they go ahead with their plans.

Organisers says they have organised the socially-distanced gathering for Saturday on Clapham Common to "channel the collective grief, outrage and sadness in our community", and hold a minutes silence for Sarah, who went missing last week.

A Metropolitan Police Officer is currently being held in custody after being arrested for her murder.

The organisers said they contacted both the Met and Lambeth Council to ensure the event could take place both safely and legally under current Covid-19 guidelines.

But despite initially receiving what they said was a "positive response", the Met have now "changed their position" and said the vigil would be unlawful.

In a statement release online, organisers say the police have told them their “hands are tied” by the Covid-19 regulations, and as organisers they could face tens of thousands of pounds in fixed penalty notices and criminal prosecution under the Serious Crimes Act.

They also called for their supporters to help them raise £30,000 to challenge the Met's decision. It took just over an hour for the money to be raised.

They have sought advice from human rights lawyers, who think the Met are wrong in their interpretation of the law and that socially distant, outdoor gathering of this kind can be allowed under the current lockdown regulations.

Organisers are now seeking an urgent order from the High Court which will rule the Met are wrong in their determination the vigil cannot go ahead.

The 33-year-old marketing executive from London, went missing last Wednesday as she was walking home from a friend's house in Clapham just after 9pm.

Sarah's disappearance has struck a cord with many women across London, and indeed the rest of the country, many of whom have noted how common sense on the streets forces women to be wary of every man they pass.

It was confirmed on Thursday that the police watchdog has launched an investigation over whether Metropolitan Police officers "responded appropriately" to an indecent exposure claim against the suspect of Sarah Everard's murder.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) tonight said the officer allegedly exposed himself in South London takeaway on February 28, four days before Sarah vanished.

The police officer, in his 40s and based in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection unit, has been in custody since March 9 when he was arrested on suspicion of Sarah's kidnap.

He was was further arrested on suspicion of murder and a separate allegation of indecent exposure on Wednesday.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was also arrested on the evening of 9 March on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released on bail to return to a police station on a date in mid-April.

LBC has contact the Metropolitan Police for comment.