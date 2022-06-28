Exclusive

Met Police to be placed in 'special measures' following 'catalogue of failures'

28 June 2022, 16:17 | Updated: 28 June 2022, 17:32

HMIC cited multiple failings including the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer
HMIC cited multiple failings including the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer. Picture: Getty
Theo Usherwood

By Theo Usherwood

The Met Police is to be placed into special measures after a litany of failures.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a letter to acting commissioner Stephen House today, the boss at HM Inspectorate of Constabulary [HMIC] Matt Parr said there were "several examples of high profile incidents" which raise concerns about the Met's performance and "are likely to have a chilling effect on public trust and confidence in the Met".

Cases cited by Mr Parr included the murder of Sarah Everard, the findings of the independent inquiry into the murder of Daniel Morgan, the stop and search of Bianca Williams and Child Q, who was stripped searched by officers at her school.

The letter states the "cumulative effect" of all the Met's failures outweighs any successes it may have had.

As a result, the Met is to be placed into special measures, and will be subject to external monitoring and reviews by the College of Policing and the National Police Chiefs Council.

It will be scrutinised more, required to report to inspectors more regularly and may need to hit certain crime-fighting targets.

Sarah Everard was kidnapped, raped and murdered by a serving police officer
Sarah Everard was kidnapped, raped and murdered by a serving police officer. Picture: Alamy

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he welcomed the "additional scrutiny" on the Met.

"A series of appalling scandals have not only exposed deep cultural problems but have damaged the confidence of Londoners in the capital’s police service.

"The decision by the HMIC to now move the Met into special measures has laid bare the substantial performance failings by the force.

"As I have been saying for some time, Londoners deserve better. That’s why we now need to see nothing less than a new contract forged between the police and the public in London.

"This means root and branch reforms and systemic change to the Met's performance and culture.

The family of killed private investigator Daniel Morgan are preparing to take legal action against the Metropolitan Police
The family of killed private investigator Daniel Morgan are preparing to take legal action against the Metropolitan Police. Picture: PA

"This will be a crucial first step for the next Commissioner to start rebuilding trust and credibility with our communities. I will work with HMIC and will hold the Met to account in delivering the police reforms and step change in policing performance and culture that all our communities deserve."

The force said: "We recognise the cumulative impact of events and problems that the Met is dealing with. We understand the impact this has had on communities and we share their disappointment.

"We are determined to be a police service Londoners can be proud of. We are talking to the Inspectorate about next steps."

The Met is currently down to the final stages of appointing a new commissioner after the untimely resignation of Cressida Dick earlier this year.

A source told LBC: "As the Police and Crime Commissioner responsible for Metropolitan Police, the Labour Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan is letting Londoners down.

"Conservative leadership has provided record funding and we are well on our way to delivering 20,000 additional police officers nationally, with 2,600 of those already recruited in London.

"While other forces across our country have made real headway in making streets safer, the Labour Mayor of London has been asleep at the wheel and now finds himself as the police and crime commissioner in charge of the largest force in special measures."

The news follows a series of high profile failures that drew fierce criticism of the force.

This included the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard, who was abducted from the street by Met officer Wayne Couzens. Whether the force missed "red flags" in his employment is being probed.

The force will be subjected to a so-called "engage phase" which means it will face external monitoring and the force must come up with an improvement plan.

The external monitoring and support will come from the College of Policing or the National Police Chiefs' Council, brokered by HMICFRS.

The watchdog is understood to be planning to formally confirm the decision within days, and it represents the first time the Met has been placed into special measures.

Patsy Stevenson, the 28-year-old detained at the Clapham Common vigil for Sarah Everard, responded to the news writing online: "The Met police have been placed in special measures. That's the whole tweet."

Greater Manchester Police was placed in special measures in 2020. Fourteen months later an inspection report found GMP was continuing to investigate crime poorly and taking too long to answer both 999 and non-emergency calls.

Inspectors from Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) said earlier this year the force still "doesn't investigate crimes effectively, so some offenders escape justice and victims don't get the service they deserve".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nick Kyrgios was involved in a number of prickly chats with line judges

'I don't boo when they're scanning their shopping': bad boy's rant at Wimbledon

The clip shows panicked civilians in a nearby park

Harrowing new footage emerges of Putin's terror strike on shopping centre

Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole was commended for his "courage and determination"

'We've got to save her': Hero's final words before jumping into Thames to try and save woman
Former Nazi concentration camp guard covers his face as he arrives at a gym used as a makeshift courtroom

Nazi guard, 101, jailed for five years for serving in concentration camp

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said today that an independent Scotland would be better off and that she hopes the Conservative government lose the next election.

Sturgeon sets out date for proposed second Scottish independence referendum next year

Paying for petrol with contactless card and fuel tank symbol

What is the petrol price app? How to find the cheapest fuel in your area

Mary Mara during 2006 Los Angeles Film Festival

ER and Law & Order actress Mary Mara dies aged 61 after drowning in New York river

Police seized a speaker belonging to Stop Brexit Man Steve Bray

Police swoop to seize Stop Brexit Man’s speaker under new law banning 'noisy protests'

GPs are going on strike over a new contract

GPs vote for industrial action over Saturday working after doctors demand 30% pay hike

Exclusive
Beth Coles claims she was told by a staff member that breastfeeding in the car park was "inappropriate".

Mum breastfeeding her baby in Sainsbury's car park told it was 'inappropriate' by staff member
British Army Chief General Sir Patrick Sanders (left) has said the UK must be ready for war with Russia (inset, President Putin) as reports emerged that the Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has called for a boost to military spending.

'Don't appease Putin': Britain must be ready for war with Russia, army chief warns

Lewis Hamilton was described by Nelson Piquet using a racist Brazilian term

'Time for action': Lewis Hamilton hits back after Nelson Piquet used N-word slur

The school has said pupils can wear skirts in summer.

School brings in rules which mean in hot weather boys can wear skirts but not shorts

The Followers: A Global Player exclusive podcast

The Followers a new Global Player podcast with Shelagh Fogarty

A woman shared a video of the man being confronted by cabin crew on the Southwest flight.

Man arrested after 'airdropping photo of him receiving oral sex' to all passengers on plane
Tributes have poured in for Doreen Rees-Bibb, 79, after she was killed in a gas explosion in Birmingham on Sunday evening.

Tributes pour in for woman, 79, killed in Birmingham explosion

Latest News

See more Latest News

Migrant Deaths

50 migrants die after lorry trailer abandoned in Texas heat

Migrants in Spain

Spanish PM blames traffickers and migrants for deaths at border in Morocco
John Hinckley Jr

Hinckley says he is sorry for shooting that wounded Reagan

Ukrainian shopping centre

Macron says Russia cannot win in Ukraine after strike on shopping centre
Colombia Prison Fire

Fire kills 49 following riot at prison in Colombia

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Two – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Adding artificial fibres to grass could see Wimbledon-style courts around world
Destruction in Aleppo

More than 300,000 civilians killed in Syrian conflict – UN

A man with breathing difficulties

Jordan’s PM promises inquiry into deadly blast at Red Sea port
Penny Wong

Australia foreign minister stresses Aukus pact will not create nuclear weapons
India Building Collapse

Building collapse kills three people in Mumbai

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller furious over idea of IndyRef 2

'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller outraged at idea of IndyRef 2
General Sir Richard Shirreff warns of Russian threat

'Russia considers this a war with UK': Ex-NATO commander reveals Kremlin mindset
James O'Brien blown away as legal expert explains why Government can't dump Brexit deal

Why PM can't dump NI protocol: James O'Brien blown away by legal expert
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Westminster is a bubbling cauldron of gossip and plotting over PM's future
Junior barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action

Barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action
Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes in this week's by-elections combined than Labour

Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes than Labour in this week's by-elections combined
Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser

Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 26/6 | Watch again

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood
James O'Brien shatters Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules

James O'Brien blasts Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London