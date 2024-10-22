Huge meteorite that hit Earth 3bn years ago 'sparked biggest tsunami in history' but 'may have helped life flourish'

22 October 2024, 07:47

The S2 meteorite struck Earth over 3 billion years ago
The S2 meteorite struck Earth over 3 billion years ago. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A massive meteorite that hit the Earth three billion years ago may have caused ancient life to flourish.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The S2 meteorite, which was the size of Mount Everest, smashed into Earth when it was still relatively young.

A meteorite striking the planet is usually disastrous, causing seas to boil and huge blankets of dust to rise up, blocking out the sun.

But S2, which had a diameter of between 37 and 58 kilometres (23-36 miles), may have improved conditions for some life forms.

Nadja Drabon, an early-Earth geologist and assistant professor in the department of Earth and planetary sciences at the University of Harvard, said: "We think of impact events as being disastrous for life.

Read more: Stargazers capture 'comet of a lifetime' in UK skies after last being viewed by neanderthals 80,000 years ago

Read more: Where and when to watch Perseid meteor shower as shooting stars light up the sky

Northern Lights and Perseid meteor shower put on dazzling display

"But what this study is highlighting is that these impacts would have had benefits to life, especially early on ... these impacts might have actually allowed life to flourish."

S2 was around 200 times larger than the one that killed the dinosaurs 65 million years ago, scientists think.

When it hit, it triggered the largest tsunami in history, which mixed up the oceans and pushed debris from the land into areas by coasts.

The heat caused by the impact boiled off the upper layer of the oceans, heated up the atmosphere and created a thick layer of dust.

But bacterial life bounced back quickly, and with this came sharp spikes in populations of single-celled organisms that feed off the elements phosphorus and iron.

Reports of a meteor over the UK as stargazers share footage

The scientists suggest iron was likely stirred up from the deep ocean into shallow waters by the tsunami, and phosphorus was brought to the planet by the meteorite itself and from an increase of erosion on land.

Prof Drabon's findings indicate that iron-metabolising bacteria would therefore have flourished in the immediate aftermath of the impact.

Experts suggest this shift towards iron-favoring bacteria is a key puzzle piece depicting early life on Earth.

Evidence of the impact is found in the Barberton Greenstone belt of South Africa today.

Dr Drabon said: "Picture yourself standing off the coast of Cape Cod, in a shelf of shallow water.

"It's a low-energy environment, without strong currents. Then all of a sudden, you have a giant tsunami, sweeping by and ripping up the sea floor."

The findings are published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal.

The Earth is around 4.5 billion years old, meaning the planet formed around 1.2 billion years before S2's impact.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police Community Support Officers on patrol in Weston Super Mare, Somerset

Serving police officer charged with slew of child sex offences

Ukrainian T64 battle tank fires on the Russian troops position in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine to get £2.26bn loan from UK to help fight Russian invaders, and won't have to pay it back

Paddington's next on-screen outing releases later this year

Paddington Bear granted UK passport by Home Office

The 37-year-old has said the Egyptian businessman groped her while she worked at Harrods.

Paul Gascoigne's daughter claims Harrods owner Al Fayed groomed and sexually assaulted her

Liam Payne

Liam Payne 'had cocaine in his body at time of death', official says

Protester Wayne Wharton was arrested

Aboriginal Australian protester arrested in Sydney during Charles and Camilla's tour after shouting 'he's not my King'

Criminals could be placed under house arrest under the new sentencing plan

'House arrest to replace prison for low-level criminals', as Justice Secretary bids to cut overcrowding

File photo of British Transport Police

One man dies and 15 rushed to hospital after two trains collide in rural Wales

Protests

Protests outside Old Bailey following murder acquittal of Met marksman who shot dead Chris Kaba

File photo dated 22/08/18 of HMP Pentonville, north London, as the Government has announced 200 Albanian nationals jailed in England and Wales will be sent home for the rest of their sentence, amid concerns that UK prisons are nearing capacity.

Government launches sentencing review to explore tougher non-prison punishments amid overcrowding crisis

File photo of British Transport Police

Large emergency services presence after two trains collide in rural area of Wales

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-TRIALS-DIANA-AL-FAYED

Harrods settling over 250 claims against former boss Mohamed Al Fayed

Moldovans in Moscow cast their votes for the presidential elections

Kremlin complains as Moldova narrowly votes for closer ties with European Union in referendum

A nine-year-old girl was kidnapped from outside Harrods in London

Girl kidnapped from outside Harrods before being drugged and sexually assaulted, court hears

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Bristol

Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of woman in late teens in Bristol

A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Anita Rose

Man, 55, arrested on suspicion of murder of Suffolk dog walker Anita Rose

Latest News

See more Latest News

c

'Devastated' family of Chris Kaba say they will 'continue fighting' after Met marksman cleared of murder
Harry Charlton (left) has been jailed

Speeding drug driver who killed 16-year-old moped rider after running red light jailed

Paul Andrews, who was known by his stage name Di'Anno, passed away at his home in Salisbury

Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno dies aged 66 at Wiltshire home

Chris Kaba was shot dead by police in London in 2022

Police bodycam video shows moment Met marksman shoots dead Chris Kaba - as officer is cleared of murder
The OAP’s body was eventually found near a weir in the area on Sunday

Rower, 68, who died after boat capsized in River Thames named and pictured as family pays tribute
Chris Kaba, who was shot dead in 2022, and (r) his parents at the Old Bailey today

Met police marksman who shot Chris Kaba cleared of murder

UK Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner

Labour’s workers’ rights reforms could cost businesses £5bn, Government confirms

Sinwar was killed by Israeli troops on Wednesday by a tank shell

Moment Hamas leader heads to underground bunker ahead of October 7 attacks as wife clutches '£25k handbag'
Eleanor Brown, 24, was jailed for three years

‘Vindictive’ woman who posted sexual photos of her father's mistress on an escort site jailed for three years
Liam Payne's sister Nicola has described the star as an "angel" as she paid tribute

Liam Payne's sister Nicola pays tribute to her 'angel' and promises star's son Bear will know about his dad

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles was heckled by a senator as he gave a speech in Australia

Australian senator who heckled Charles and said ‘you are not my king’ shares cartoon of beheaded monarch
King Charles was heckled by a senator as he gave a speech in Australia

'You are not our king': Charles heckled by furious senator in Australia who tells him 'you destroyed our land'
King Charles and Queen Camilla have kicked off their royal tour in Australia

King Charles shares 'great joy' at being back in Australia as he greets cheering crowds

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News