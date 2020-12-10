Metropolitan Police offering compensation for public to hand in weapons

A police tape surrounds a crime scene in London. Picture: PA

By Megan White

The Metropolitan Police are set to offer compensation to members of the public who hand in offensive weapons, including knives and firearms.

By giving their personal details, proving ownership and handing the weapon to police, Londoners could receive money if they surrender a weapon worth more than £30.

The Weapon Surrender and Compensation Scheme, led by the Home Office, starts today and will run for three months, ending 9 March.

Weapons and the necessary paperwork can be handed in at one of the 12 designated police stations across London, at which point the individual will receive a unique reference code from police to send to the Home Office for compensation.

The schemes have been put into action ahead of the new Offensive Weapons Act 2019 which comes into effect next year, and will make it an offence for people to have certain firearms weapons in the home.

Detective Chief Superintendent Lee Hill, who is leading the weapons surrender in the Met, said: “Our top priority remains tackling violent crime and we fully support this surrender which seeks to remove potentially dangerous and harmful knives and firearms - every weapon surrendered could mean the prevention of a violent incident, injury or death.

“Alongside this surrender, officers will be carrying out a range of tactics including weapon sweeps, patrols, and intelligence-led stop and search to target those who are still intent on carrying knives and firearms on the streets of London.

“I would urge Londoners to do the right thing and surrender any weapons they might have and remember that this is all aimed at reducing violence, safeguarding communities and keeping our city safe.”

Londoners who do not wish to provide personal details can still surrender a weapon but will not receive compensation.

The deposited weapons will be destroyed once the surrender ends in three months.

List of police stations in London where knives can be handed in:

Twickenham Police Station, 41 London Road, Twickenham, TW1 3SY

Lewisham Police Station, 43 Lewisham High St, Lewisham, SE13 5JZ

Croydon Police Station, 71 Park Lane, Croydon, CR9 1BP

Brixton Police Station, 367 Brixton Road, Brixton, SW9 7DD

Hammersmith Police Station, 226 Shepherds Bush Road, Hammersmith, W6 7NX

Islington Police Station, 2 Tolpuddle Street, The Angel, Islington, N1 0YY

Stoke Newington Police Station, 33 Stoke Newington High St, London, N16 8DS

Forest Gate Police Station, 350-360 Romford Rd, London, E7 8BS

Wembley Police Station, 603 Harrow Rd, Wembley, HA0 2HH

Tottenham Police Station, 398 High Rd, Tottenham, N17 9JA

Acton Police Station, 250 High St, Acton, W3 9BH

Romford Police Station, 19 Main Road, Romford, RM1 3BJ