Metropolitan Police constable sacked after using antisemitic language at work

PC Morgan Griffiths was found to have committed gross misconduct after using antisemitic language. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A constable with the Metropolitan Police has been sacked by the force after using antisemitic language at work.

PC Morgan Griffiths, a ward officer based in Dagenham, was found to have committed gross misconduct.

A misconduct hearing held on Monday, 9 September, found his conduct had fallen below the standards of professional behaviour expected for discreditable conduct, authority, respect and courtesy and equality and diversity.

The comments were witnessed and challenged by other officers. Picture: Getty

Inspector Scott Didham of the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) said: “In February 2024, PC Griffiths was involved in a discussion with a colleague at work in east London during which he used entirely inappropriate, antisemitic language.

"This was witnessed and challenged by other officers, and a complaint was made resulting in a DPS investigation.

“My colleagues and I are working tirelessly to hold officers to account for this sort of behaviour.

"Nobody in the Met should be in any doubt as to the consequences if they are found to have behaved in a discriminatory way.”

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell said there is no place for discriminatory conduct or behaviour in the Met. Picture: Getty

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, the senior officer responsible for policing in east London, said: “There is no place for discriminatory conduct or behaviour in the Met, and it is only right that PC Griffiths has been dismissed.

"This case resulted from colleagues stepping in and rightly challenging unacceptable and discriminatory behaviour - I’m reassured that they felt confident to take this action.

“We have a diverse workforce from a range of backgrounds and we are building a culture where anyone can feel welcome and thrive in the Met.

"Those who undermine this are not suitable to serve Londoners and will feel the consequences.

"We can only deliver a new Met for London by taking action, as we have today, to remove from our ranks those who do not share our values.”