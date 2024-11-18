Two Metropolitan Police officers charged with sexually assaulting woman while off duty

Two Metropolitan Police officers have been charged with sexual assault. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Two Metropolitan Police officers have been charged with sexually assaulting a woman while off duty.

Jerome Beasley, 41, and Luke Robinson, 39, who work in the force's Central West Command Unit, are set to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

They are each accused of four counts of sexual assault on the woman at what the force called "a venue in W1" on April 21.

The pair have been suspended, it has been confirmed.

The force added the Directorate of Professional Standards is aware.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow.