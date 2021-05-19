Police discover £2 million in cannabis plants being grown at disused bingo hall

19 May 2021, 19:20

Officers raided the bingo hall to discover rows of cannabis plants
Officers raided the bingo hall to discover rows of cannabis plants. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

By Will Taylor

Police have found more than £2m in cannabis plants being grown inside a disused bingo hall.

The makeshift farm was uncovered by officers who were pictured cutting their way through shutters at Empire Bingo in Mexborough, near Doncaster.

Images show rows of plants and lights, with South Yorkshire Police estimating there to have been £2.18m worth of cannabis inside.

Two men aged 29 and 38 were arrested on suspicion of the production of Class B drugs.

Inspector Adrian Luscombe, whose team led the operation, said: "In Mexborough and the surrounding areas of Doncaster, we focus heavily on tacking organised crime gangs.

"The groups of criminals who operate in our communities cause misery for many, and we are relentless in our pursuit of those who control their activity.

"Cannabis farms generate essential income that drives OCG (organised crime group) activity, it’s not a 'harmless' drug in any way, shape or form.

"Often extremely vulnerable people are recruited to look after the grows, living in appalling conditions full of fear. Because of this, we invest significant resources in disrupting this activity and identifying those responsible.

"If you have information that could help us identify those who set up these farms it's essential you come forward and tell us what you know."

He added that anyone who is not comfortable talking to the police directly can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

