Major breakthrough in MH370 mystery as nuclear sensor picks up crucial sound

18 June 2024, 00:42

Pressure signals could be used to locate the missing plane
Pressure signals could be used to locate the missing plane. Picture: Alamy/Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

Experts have had a major breakthrough in the mystery surround the missing MH370 flight after nuclear sensors picked up crucial sounds.

The Boeing 777 plane carrying 239 people, mostly Chinese nationals, from the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur to Beijing vanished from radar shortly after taking off on March 8, 2014.

It sparked the largest search in aviation history, with the aircraft still having not been found.

But there is fresh hope after researchers at Cardiff University analysed over 100 hours of underwater audio for any further clues.

Experts believe hydrophones, which are used to monitor pressure changes, could be the key to figuring out what happened to the aircraft.

An underwater signal in the ocean, thought to have been caused by the plane hitting the waves, has already been pinpointed.

A wing flap found on Pemba Island, Tanzania has been identified a missing part of Flight MH370
A wing flap found on Pemba Island, Tanzania has been identified a missing part of Flight MH370. Picture: Getty

Mathematician and engineer Dr Usama Kadri and his team have been looking at signals from the time the flight went missing over the Southern Indian Ocean.

One unidentified event in an area known as the Seventh Arc was picked up - which is also where the last known satellite communication with MH370 occurred.

Hydrophones were used at Western Australia's Cape Leeuwin and the US Indian Ocean naval base on the same night the flight went missing.

They may have detected the sound of the plane crashing, Dr Kadri said.

Writing in The Conversation, he said: "A 200-tonne aircraft crashing at a speed of 200 metres per second would release the kinetic energy equivalent to a small earthquake.

"It would be large enough to be recorded by hydrophones thousands of kilometres away.

"Given the sensitivity of the hydrophones, it’s highly unlikely that a large aircraft impacting the ocean surface wouldn’t leave a detectable pressure signature, particularly on nearby hydrophones.

"But unfavourable ocean conditions could potentially dampen or obscure such a signal."

The Boeing 777 aircraft disappeared from radars while carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew
The Boeing 777 aircraft disappeared from radars while carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew. Picture: Alamy

"The analysis identified only one relevant signal in the direction of the seventh arc, recorded at the Cape Leeuwin station.

"But this signal was not detected at the Diego Garcia station. This raises questions about its origin."

The latest revelation comes after it was suggested that a series of controlled underwater explosions could help in finding a more precise location of the wreckage.

The system was previously used in the search for ARA San Juan, an Argentinian sub that disappeared in 2017.

Keir Starmer said he was "really shocked" at the footage

'Shocked' Keir Starmer accuses police of 'animal cruelty' after runaway cow rammed five times with squad car
The OceanGate submersible has five people on board

Poignant CGI shows how deep doomed Titan descended on it's ill-fated final journey to the Titanic wreck
Nigel Farage vows to fix 'broken Britain' as he launches Reform UK election 'contract'

Nigel Farage vows to fix 'broken Britain' as he launches Reform UK election 'contract'

Shanika Ocean who plays DC Anna Gilchrist in Silent Witness

Silent Witness actress tells of terror after hooded man tries to get in her car near Tower Bridge
Police were called to Blair Way, Aberavon on Monday

Man, 24, airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after dog attack

Nigel Farage confirmed his ambition to be prime minister by 2029

Nigel Farage reveals ambition to be Prime Minister by 2029 ahead of Reform UK manifesto launch
A missing American tourist has been found dead on a beach on a small Greek island west of Corfu, local media reports

American tourist who went missing on hike found dead on Greek island days after death of Dr Michael Mosley
Joshua Merchan-Nicholls

Would-be pilot needs £106,000 for flight training after losing support when company that backed him shut down
Alan won eight League titles and three European Cups with Liverpool

Alan Hansen ‘on the mend’ and sounding ‘fabulous’ says his friend Graeme Souness

French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet was one of the five passengers on board Titan

Daughter of 'Mr Titanic' killed in Titan tragedy pays tribute to father one year on from disaster

