Mysterious 'underwater boom' could finally reveal fate of flight MH370 after vanishing 10 years ago in Indian Ocean

A chilling 'underwater boom' could be the last trace of the doomed MH370 flight which vanished from flight radar screens a decade ago and was never seen again. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A chilling 'underwater boom' could be the last trace of the doomed MH370 flight which vanished from flight radar screens a decade ago and was never seen again.

The Malaysian Airlines flight disappeared on March 8, 2014 while on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

The plane had 239 people onboard who have all been presumed dead - and small amounts of debris have been found washed up in the past.

Now, experts have suggested that an unknown signal which had previously been discounted in the investigation for the doomed airliner.

Researchers believe hydrophones, which are used to monitor pressure changes, could be the key to figuring out what happened to the aircraft.

An underwater signal in the ocean, thought to have been caused by the plane hitting the waves, has already been pinpointed.

Dr Usama Kadri, professor of maths and engineering at Cardiff University, says he believes a signal picked up by the Leeuiwn listening station could be the last trace of MH370.

In hopes of securing a permission to reinvestigate the crash in the hopes that wreckage can be found.

The signal came from the Seventh Arc, an area of the Indian Ocean where the MH370 was last detected by satellites.

Dr Kadri told the Sun: “If you allow a little bit longer, only tens of minutes more, there was a signal which came from the direction of the Seventh Arc and that signal was also highlighted by another[research] group.

"That was the only, the strongest signal actually, that was picked up from that direction.”

Previously, Dr Kadri wrote in The Conversation: "A 200-tonne aircraft crashing at a speed of 200 metres per second would release the kinetic energy equivalent to a small earthquake.

"It would be large enough to be recorded by hydrophones thousands of kilometres away.

"Given the sensitivity of the hydrophones, it’s highly unlikely that a large aircraft impacting the ocean surface wouldn’t leave a detectable pressure signature, particularly on nearby hydrophones.

"But unfavourable ocean conditions could potentially dampen or obscure such a signal."