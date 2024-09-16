Girl, 8, died from sepsis after being sent home twice by GP and parents told hospital was full

Mia Glynn, 8, died of sepsis caused by Strep A. Picture: JustGiving

By Flaminia Luck

An eight-year-old girl who died of sepsis was sent home twice by a GP who told her mother to hydrate her and give her ibuprofen, saying the hospital was full.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mia Glynn, from Staffordshire, had been vomiting, complaining of a sore throat and a bad headache for three days and was taken to a GP surgery twice within four hours.

However, despite displaying symptoms of Group Strep A, her parents were instructed to take her home.

During the second visit, she was given antibiotics and her parents told the hospital was overcrowded and they would be left waiting in a corridor.

Parents Soron and Katie Glynn called 999 later that night when Mia's lips turned blue.

She later went into suspected septic shock and suffered a cardiac arrest and sadly died in hospital with her cause of death ruled as sepsis caused by Strep A infection.

Mia died in hospital after going into suspected septic shock and suffered a cardiac arrest. Picture: JustGiving

In a fundraiser, mum Katie said: "Our world and hearts broke forever when our beautiful daughter was snatched away from us on the 9th December 2022.

"Mia had been taken to the doctors twice to be told she had a virus, 15hours later she died of sepsis caused by StrepA.

"The unbelievable, unbearable pain we feel is unexplainable and unimaginable. Our beautiful healthy girl was 8 years old.

"The happiest, brightest , most loving and caring girl who smiled, danced, brought joy and love to everyone she met.

"She brought so much laughter and fun and we will be forever proud of her

Read more: Huw Edwards spared jail after paying paedophile for child abuse images

Read more: JD Vance admits he 'created' story about migrants eating pet cats and dogs spread by Trump during TV debate

The family are raising money on JustGiving for UK Sepsis Trust in her memory.

"We want to raise awareness and raise money for Sepsis research as we want to help stop other parents and family’s feel the pain that we feel.

"To stop people being tragically snatched away."

They added: "Mia this is for you, you will guide us through and help others to survive. We love you forever and always".