Michael Gambon's will 'leaves nothing to lover who bore him two sons', as Dumbledore star's wife gets £1.5m fortune

Michael Gambon is said to have left his lover Philippa Hart with nothing in his will. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Sir Michael Gambon's will has left nothing to his long-term lover with whom he had two sons, with his wife getting his entire £1.5 million fortune.

Sir Michael, who played Dumbledore in six Harry Potter films, died aged 82 in September last year after suffering from pneumonia.

He had an unusual domestic arrangement. He married his wife Anne Miller in 1962, and had a son named Fergus who appeared on Antiques Roadshow as a ceramics expert.

But he later had a years-long affair with Phillippa Hart, who was 25 years younger than him, which became public in 2002.

Sir Michael is said to have had one house with Ms Hart in west London, a house with Lady Anne near Gravesend in Kent, and a separate house in the capital for himself when he was working.

He and Ms Hart had a son, Tom, in 2007, and a second, William, in 2009.

Lady Anne is said to have been very upset when she discovered her husband's affair, but later came to terms with it. Sir Michael would split his time between London and their country home.

She did not receive anything in the will, Mail Online reported.. Tom and William got £10,000 and an acting trophy each.

Fergus, Sir Michael's son with Lady Anne, was set to receive the entire inheritance if she had died before her husband.

Neither Ms Hart nor Fergus commented when questioned about the will.

Philippa Hart, girlfriend of Sir Michael Gambon. Picture: Alamy

Sir Michael died on September 27 last year.

A statement on behalf of Lady Gambon and Fergus issued by publicist Clair Dobbs, said: "We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.

"Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82.

"We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love."

He captivated audiences with his appearances as Dumbledore in six different films. Picture: Alamy

Sir Michael captivated younger audiences with his appearances as Dumbledore and enjoyed a 60 year career across stage and screen.

Sir Michael Gambon in a scene from period drama Gosford Park. Picture: Alamy

He was also famously a huge motoring fan, leading to an appearance on Top Gear in which he raced a Suzuki car so aggressively round their test track that it went round the final corner on two wheels, earning him the accolade of it being named ‘Gambon’ in his honour.

Former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson posted online: "I’m so sad to hear that Michael Gambon has died. He was hugely amusing, and such a tremendous guest, we even named a corner after him."

Sir Michael won four TV Baftas and had a long catalogue of work across TV, film, radio and theatre.

He played French detective Jules Maigret in ITV series Maigret, and starred in the BBC series The Singing Detective.

Born in Dublin to a working class couple, he was encouraged to become an engineer when he left school aged just 15.

He became a qualified engineer at 21, working for a year before deciding he wanted to become an actor.

He made his first stage appearance in Othello at the Gates Theatre, Dublin in 1962.

He was knighted for his contribution to the entertainment industry in 1998.