Michael Gambon's will 'leaves nothing to lover who bore him two sons', as Dumbledore star's wife gets £1.5m fortune

5 March 2024, 23:33

Michael Gambon is said to have left his lover Philippa Hart with nothing in his will
Michael Gambon is said to have left his lover Philippa Hart with nothing in his will. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Sir Michael Gambon's will has left nothing to his long-term lover with whom he had two sons, with his wife getting his entire £1.5 million fortune.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Michael, who played Dumbledore in six Harry Potter films, died aged 82 in September last year after suffering from pneumonia.

He had an unusual domestic arrangement. He married his wife Anne Miller in 1962, and had a son named Fergus who appeared on Antiques Roadshow as a ceramics expert.

But he later had a years-long affair with Phillippa Hart, who was 25 years younger than him, which became public in 2002.

Sir Michael is said to have had one house with Ms Hart in west London, a house with Lady Anne near Gravesend in Kent, and a separate house in the capital for himself when he was working.

Michael Gambon
Michael Gambon. Picture: Getty

He and Ms Hart had a son, Tom, in 2007, and a second, William, in 2009.

Lady Anne is said to have been very upset when she discovered her husband's affair, but later came to terms with it. Sir Michael would split his time between London and their country home.

She did not receive anything in the will, Mail Online reported.. Tom and William got £10,000 and an acting trophy each.

Fergus, Sir Michael's son with Lady Anne, was set to receive the entire inheritance if she had died before her husband.

Neither Ms Hart nor Fergus commented when questioned about the will.

Philippa Hart girlfriend of Sir Michael Gambon
Philippa Hart, girlfriend of Sir Michael Gambon. Picture: Alamy

Sir Michael died on September 27 last year.

A statement on behalf of Lady Gambon and Fergus issued by publicist Clair Dobbs, said: "We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.

"Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82.

Read More: 'Legend on and off camera': Tributes pour in for Harry Potter star Sir Michael Gambon after his death aged 82

Famous! Michael Gambon gets a Test Track Corner named after him! | Top Gear

"We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love."

He captivated audiences with his appearances as Dumbledore in six different films
He captivated audiences with his appearances as Dumbledore in six different films. Picture: Alamy

Sir Michael captivated younger audiences with his appearances as Dumbledore and enjoyed a 60 year career across stage and screen.

Sir Michael Gambon in a scene from period drama Gosford Park
Sir Michael Gambon in a scene from period drama Gosford Park. Picture: Alamy

He was also famously a huge motoring fan, leading to an appearance on Top Gear in which he raced a Suzuki car so aggressively round their test track that it went round the final corner on two wheels, earning him the accolade of it being named ‘Gambon’ in his honour.

Former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson posted online: "I’m so sad to hear that Michael Gambon has died. He was hugely amusing, and such a tremendous guest, we even named a corner after him."

Sir Michael won four TV Baftas and had a long catalogue of work across TV, film, radio and theatre.

He played French detective Jules Maigret in ITV series Maigret, and starred in the BBC series The Singing Detective.

Born in Dublin to a working class couple, he was encouraged to become an engineer when he left school aged just 15.

He became a qualified engineer at 21, working for a year before deciding he wanted to become an actor.

He made his first stage appearance in Othello at the Gates Theatre, Dublin in 1962.

He was knighted for his contribution to the entertainment industry in 1998.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Trump Columnist Lawsuit

Donald Trump’s lawyers want him back on witness stand in E Jean Carroll case

Meta Human Trafficking Lawsuit

Meta lawyers seek suit dismissal alleging failure to address human trafficking

The Princess of Wales' uncle has scolded wild conspiracy theories about his niece Kate's absence from the limelight following her abdominal surgery

Princess of Wales' uncle says Meghan is 'stick in the spokes' who upset Kate, Harry and Will 'threesome'

APTOPIX Biden

President Joe Biden claims first Super Tuesday victory in Iowa

The chancellor has decided to make national insurance the main measure in the spring Budget

Jeremy Hunt plots Budget tax giveaway, sparking election talk, as opposition parties say households still worse off

Pedestrians walk past a soldier guarding the area near the international airport in Port-au-Prince

Haiti PM lands in Puerto Rico as he tries to return home to quell gang violence

Michelle Donelan

Science minister Michelle Donelan pays damages to academic after suggesting she had sympathy for Hamas

The Princess of Wales may not lead Trooping the Colour in June

Army removes claim that Kate will attend Trooping the Colour as part of comeback to royal duties

Alexei Navalny's grave

Russian spymaster says Alexei Navalny died of natural causes

The Princess of Wales' uncle has scolded wild conspiracy theories about his niece Kate's absence from the limelight following her abdominal surgery

Princess of Wales' uncle scolds wild conspiracy theories about Kate and says 'there's a reason' she's away from limelight
People next to a copy of the famous photo

VJ Day kiss photo will stay on display as memo requesting removal is reversed

Workers clean up tumbleweeds

Tumbleweeds roll in and blanket parts of US city

Israeli troops move near the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel

Gaza ceasefire talks fail to achieve a breakthrough, Egypt says

International Court Ukraine

International court seeks arrest of two Russian officers linked to Ukraine war

A Russian ship named Caesar Kunikov passes through the Dardanelles strait in Turkey en route to the Mediterranean Sea in 2015 (Burak Gezen/AP)

Ukraine ‘sinks Russian warship’ in the Black Sea using high-tech drones

Here's everything to expect in the Spring Budget.

Everything to expect in Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Budget: From tax cuts to vape duty

Latest News

See more Latest News

Birmingham City Council House during renovation works, May 21, 2023

'Bankrupt' Birmingham approves 'devastating' 21% council tax hike and £300 million cuts

A Paris 2024 Olympics sign

Tourists will not have free access to Olympics opening ceremony along Seine

Wes Streeting said he thought it was likely a general election would be called in May

'All the indicators point towards a May election', Wes Streeting says, as he accuses Sunak of 'squatting' in No. 10
Fire in Detroit

Explosive fire at site in US housing vaping supplies sends debris a mile away

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift encourages fans to vote on Super Tuesday

Paul Gascoigne is homeless and living with his agent

Paul Gascoigne says he is homeless and living in agent's spare room, as he continues to battle alcoholism
Donald Trump and Joe Biden will be hoping to pick up many delegates on Super Tuesday

What is Super Tuesday? Everything you need to know as US voters in 16 states choose presidential nominees
Proposal to close Spain's bars and restaurants earlier causes outrage among proprietors and furious tourists

Spain's government proposes early bar and restaurant closures, sparking outrage from proprietors and furious tourists
Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

Super Tuesday contests poised to move Biden and Trump closer to November rematch

The "nightmarish" creature belongs to the mosasaurs, a family of giant marine lizards, which are the ancestors of the modern-day Komodo dragon and anaconda.

'Nightmarish' sea lizard with dagger-like teeth ruled the oceans as dinosaurs roamed the land, scientists discover

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The King has continued royal duties amid his cancer treatment as he met with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ahead of tomorrow's budget

Royals return? King Charles meets Jeremy Hunt ahead of Budget after MoD said Kate will attend Trooping the Colour
The Princess of Wales will lead Trooping the Colour in June

Kate's return: Princess to play major role in Trooping the Colour as part of comeback to royal duties after surgery
Gary Goldsmith has defended his niece, Kate Middleton

Kate's uncle hits out at Harry for 'having a pop' at niece and 'reinventing history' as he starts Celebrity Big Brother

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit