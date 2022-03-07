Breaking News

Michael Gove warns Russia's invasion is the world's biggest crisis since 9/11

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Michael Gove has told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is "undoubtedly the biggest foreign policy and economic event since at least 9/11".

The minister told Andrew the conflict was a "hinge" moment when asked if the "entire world was going to feel different" after developments over the last two weeks.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

He said: "You can't contemplate the land invasion of one European country by another with the biggest humanitarian crisis since the Second World War without thinking that this is a hinge moment.

"It's sometimes the case that people draw early lessons when there's a big change that are subsequently refined by events.

"There may be some things that are small factors in people's minds now that grow, other instant takes that may prove to be a little too instant.

"It is undoubtedly the biggest foreign policy and economic event at least since 9/11."

Andrew pressed the Levelling Up Secretary on the hard times that people living in the UK may face as a result of Vladimir Putin's war, asking: "Do you think it's time to level with them and say hard times are coming?"

Mr Gove compared the situation to the one faced across the world in the 1970s when oil prices spiked after the Yom Kippur War of 1973.

"There were lots of other things going on in the global economy at that time that were difficult," he said.

"We all know that there are real cost of living difficulties but I think it's important in levelling with the British people to stress two things, yes, real challenges ahead but also we can get through this.

"I think that what we mustn't do is for any reason to imagine that these challenges will overwhelm a country like ours."

Mr Gove also said Mr Putin has a number of "grisly" options at his disposal before he turns to using nuclear weapons against Ukraine, but warned he will "stop at almost nothing".

"His army has faced a much tougher level of resistance than it was clear he had anticipated," he said.

"It's also the case that he has a number of other options, all grisly, that he has at his disposal, before he ever goes anywhere near the use of tactical nuclear weapons."

Andrew asked: "When Putin threatens nuclear war, uses that blood curdling language, should we take him seriously?"

Mr Gove replied: "I think we have to take very seriously the threat Putin imposes, but I think none of us should imagine that he is going to immediately escalate to nuclear warfare.

"There are many more steps and thresholds before we ever get anywhere near there. But we do need to bear in mind that Russia has a nuclear armed power."

More follows...