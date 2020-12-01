'A couple of Scotch eggs is a starter as far as I'm concerned,' Michael Gove jokes

By Ewan Quayle

Cabinet Michael Gove today joked on LBC that he might enjoy a couple of Scotch eggs 'with pickle on the side' as a starter amid ongoing confusion over what constitutes a substantial meal in pubs.

The Cabinet Office minister said there was a "well-understood definition of what a substantial meal is" as confusion was cast over the meaning of 'substantial' yesterday.

"If you're taking your nephews, nieces, your sons and daughters out to the pub they can have an alcoholic drink provided it's with a substantial meal," he added.

He joked that the delicacy could be had "with pickle on the side".

It follows environment secretary George Eustice's comments to LBC yesterday which suggested a Scotch egg was in fact a substantial meal.

Michael Gove joked with Nick Ferrari that Scotch are only a starter. Picture: LBC/PA Images

Downing Street yesterday did not rule out drinkers being able to order a Scotch egg with their pints in order to still enjoy pubs under Tier 2 restrictions in England.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman told reporters that buying alcohol will be permitted with a "substantial meal" but would not set out the line between a snack and a dinner.

"It's a principle that's well established in the hospitality industry and it's something they've been applying for some time," he said.

"We introduced the rule that you can only provide alcohol along with a substantial meal along with the first set of tiering. That remains the case under this set of tiering.

Pressed on whether the rules permit pints being served alongside sausage rolls, pork pies, or a ploughman's lunch, he said: "I'm obviously not going to get into the detail of every possible meal.

"But we've been clear: bar snacks do not count as a substantial meal but it's well-established practice in the hospitality industry what does."

The Prime Minister is facing a significant backlash from his own MPs over the new three-tier restrictions in a vote later today.

Dozens of Conservative backbenchers have expressed concerns that these measures could do more harm than good - and are upset about how areas have been allocated tiers.

In a bid to stave off the revolt, Boris Johnson wrote to Conservative MPs on Saturday offering a February 3 "sunset" - or expiry date - for the three-tier strategy.

The plans are increasingly unlikely to get support from opposition parties, with Labour on Monday evening confirming they would abstain.

On Tuesday morning Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey tweeted that his MPs will not be for the "arbitrary, confusing and chaotic tier system" later that day.

"If Johnson wants our support he needs to work with local authorities to build a system which keeps people safe, and builds back public trust in the Covid guidelines," he added.

Mr Gove insisted the new Covid tier system in England is vital to stop the NHS being overwhelmed ahead of a crunch Commons vote on the measures later.

He told LBC England's new tiers of Covid restrictions are necessary to stop the virus "running riot" over the winter.