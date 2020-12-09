Breaking News

Michael Gove tells LBC 'significant political shove' is needed in Brexit negotiations

By Maddie Goodfellow

Michael Gove has told LBC that he hopes Boris Johnson's trip to Brussels and last-ditch bid to make a breakthrough in Brexit negotiations will provide a "significant political shove".

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC, Mr Gove was asked: "What do you hope emerges from Brussels later today?"

I hope that we'll get a significant political shove to the process and I hope there will be a realisation on the part of the EU side that they do need to move," he responded.

"I know that President Ursula von der Leyen has a good relation ship with Boris and I therefore thik that over the hours that they'll be together she will want to understand exactly where movement needs to come.

"And then of course it comes to the individual EU member states in realising and coming to terms with the changes that do need to be made.

Boris Johnson will fly to Brussels on Wednesday to try to reach a breakthrough on a post-Brexit trade deal over dinner with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

The Prime Minister and the EU chief will continue their talks in person after the UK Government dropped controversial plans that would have allowed ministers to break international law.

More to follow...