Putin has several 'grisly' options before turning to nuclear weapons, warns Michael Gove

Tonight With Andrew Marr, on LBC. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Michael Gove has told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that Vladimir Putin has a number of "grisly" options at his disposal before he turns to using nuclear weapons against Ukraine, but warns he will "stop at almost nothing".

"His army has faced a much tougher level of resistance than it was clear he had anticipated," the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities exclusively told Tonight with Andrew Marr.

"It's also the case that he has a number of other options, all grisly, that he has at his disposal, before he ever goes anywhere near the use of tactical nuclear weapons."

He warned Putin will "stop at almost nothing".

"When Putin threatens nuclear war, uses that blood-curdling language, should we take him seriously?" Andrew Marr pressed the minister.

"I think we have to take very seriously the threat Putin imposes, but I think none of us should imagine that he is going to immediately escalate to nuclear warfare," Mr Gove replied.

"There are many more steps and thresholds before we ever get anywhere near there. But we do need to bear in mind that Russia has a nuclear armed power."

