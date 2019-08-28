Michael Heseltine Labels Government "Autocratic" For Trying To Suspend Parliament

Michael Heseltine has called on members of Parliament to use "every constitutional and legal means" to stop the government from suspending Parliament.

Earlier this morning, the BBC reported that the Queen was going to be asked to suspend Parliament, meaning any rebel MPs would lose valuable time to pass any legislation that would stop a no deal Brexit.

The former Conservative deputy prime minister said Boris Johnson's government was "autocratic" for resorting to such means.

"I find it unbelievable that any British government can suspend Parliament, this is a constitutional outrage," he said.

"This is the clearest contradiction the claim that they speak for the British people.

"Parliament represents the British people, the divisions of Britain are represented in Parliament and they are clear that there is no mandate for them to take Britain out of the European Union with no deal.

Michael Heseltine has slammed the Government's decision. Picture: pa

"I believe that Parliament and its members should use every constitutional and legal means at their disposal to prevent this autocratic government from behaving in a totally unconstitutional way."

Mr Heseltine added that it was a "constitutional affront" to deny members of Parliament their right to take part in the Brexit process.

The move would force the Queen's Speech - in which she lays out the plan for her government - to be held on October 14.

He is reportedly set to ask Her Majesty to suspend Parliament from mid September - meaning any rebel MPs will lose valuable time to pass any legislation that would stop a no deal Brexit.