Michael Heseltine Labels Government "Autocratic" For Trying To Suspend Parliament

28 August 2019, 10:16 | Updated: 28 August 2019, 12:00

Michael Heseltine has called on members of Parliament to use "every constitutional and legal means" to stop the government from suspending Parliament.

Earlier this morning, the BBC reported that the Queen was going to be asked to suspend Parliament, meaning any rebel MPs would lose valuable time to pass any legislation that would stop a no deal Brexit.

The former Conservative deputy prime minister said Boris Johnson's government was "autocratic" for resorting to such means.

"I find it unbelievable that any British government can suspend Parliament, this is a constitutional outrage," he said.

"This is the clearest contradiction the claim that they speak for the British people.

"Parliament represents the British people, the divisions of Britain are represented in Parliament and they are clear that there is no mandate for them to take Britain out of the European Union with no deal.

Michael Heseltine has slammed the Government's decision
Michael Heseltine has slammed the Government's decision. Picture: pa

"I believe that Parliament and its members should use every constitutional and legal means at their disposal to prevent this autocratic government from behaving in a totally unconstitutional way."

Mr Heseltine added that it was a "constitutional affront" to deny members of Parliament their right to take part in the Brexit process.

The move would force the Queen's Speech - in which she lays out the plan for her government - to be held on October 14.

He is reportedly set to ask Her Majesty to suspend Parliament from mid September - meaning any rebel MPs will lose valuable time to pass any legislation that would stop a no deal Brexit.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Virginia Giuffre says Prince Andrew "knows exactly what he's done".

Prince Andrew Should 'Come Clean' Urges Epstein Accuser

Gene-edited albino lizard could cure human eye conditions

John Bercow is really not happy with Boris Johnson

John Bercow Erupts At Boris Johnson For Suspending Parliament

Boris Johnson's suspension of parliament shows Downing Street wants a Brexit deal

Dean Saunders: Former Liverpool player jailed for refusing drink-drive breath test

The News Explained

Anti-Brexit billboards on the northern side of the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland.

What Is The Northern Irish Backstop And How Does Brexit Affect The Border?
Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?
The UK Houses of Parliament

What Is A Vote Of No Confidence? And What Could It Mean For Boris Johnson?
The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year.

Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know
President Trump makes remarks on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio

Donald Trump Names Wrong City In National Address Following Weekend Mass Shootings