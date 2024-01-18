England legend Michael Owen opens up about teen son’s heartbreaking diagnosis that ended football dream

18 January 2024, 21:00

The pair have spoken about James' incurable condition.
The pair have spoken about James' incurable condition. Picture: Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Michael Owen's son has opened up about having to give up on football after he was diagnosed with an incurable condition aged eight.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

James Owen, 17, was diagnosed with a rare incurable condition at the age of eight called Stargardt disease.

Stargardt is a rare genetic condition that occurs when fatty material builds up on the macula - the small part of the retina needed for sharp, central vision. It currently has no cure.

The macula is largely important for activities such as reading and writing, as it’s responsible for seeing straight in front of you.

James had shown signs of promise on the pitch but the condition cut any hope of going professional short due to the impact it has on vision.

The son of the former England striker, now registered as clinically blind, has bravely revealed his experience with the condition alongside his dad.

“People do expect me to be going into football and I did used to really to enjoy it,” he told Mail Sport.

“But it was getting to a point where it was too difficult to know where the ball was.

Read more: 'Weaponising food': Britains' fish and chips 'under threat from Russia' as Putin considers tearing up decades-old deal

Read more: Sven-Göran Eriksson's ex Nancy Dell'Olio 'didn't know he had a year to live' and 'plans to reunite with him'

Michael and his son James both spoke about the challenges caused by the condition.
Michael and his son James both spoke about the challenges caused by the condition. Picture: Instagram

“I lost the enjoyment out of it really because I wanted to be the best.”

While his dad Michael opened up about the struggle of being repeatedly asked about his son’s football potential.

“It's probably the worst question, not that I ever show it or say it to anybody,” Michael told the outlet.

“You find yourself either having to make an excuse or say he's not interested and people look at you and say 'he's not interested in football?' Then you have to explain everything and you end up in a conversation you don't really want to have with anybody.”

But when James was a lot younger and his eyes were "slightly better" his ability was “very, very good”, his dad said.

Michael continued: “I said to my dad and my wife and everyone 'he's got a right chance here of being a footballer'. But then as soon as he got diagnosed, he just sort of gradually stopped. He coped with it well.”

The former England striker talked about his son's condition.
The former England striker talked about his son's condition. Picture: Alamy

Despite the initial challenge of having to wave goodbye to his football dream, James is now looking forward to the future.

He said: “I want to have my own business and provide for my future family years.

“I used to be a lot more emotional about it [the condition], I used to let it identify me more.

“When I was younger I kind of felt sorry for myself really. I thought 'why me? I can't drive, I can't do this.' But me being upset about it isn't going to change anything so I might as well crack on.”

While he and his dad have now both embraced optimism, Michael admitted that it hasn’t been the easiest journey as a parent.

He said: “You just want to take it all away from them, you want you to have the problem and not them.

“At first, you look at all the negatives. He won't be able to drive, he won't be able to do this and that. What jobs can he have? There's still things that upset you now. I want him to be able to do all the things that everybody else does. He pretty much does, just with a few little alterations.”

But seeing those “less fortunate” during his son’s many hospital visits helped put things “into perspective”, he said.

“I take the positives out of everything. I've got a lot to be proud of because he's grown up to be a brilliant lad.”

The pair are now trying to raise awareness for Stargardt’s and other eye conditions in their new documentary Football is for Everyone.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

An alfonsino fish swims above a thicket of Lophelia pertusa coral during a dive on a cold water coral mound in the center of the Blake Plateau off the south-eastern coast of the US in June 2019

Largest deep-sea coral reef to date mapped by scientists off US Atlantic coast

Smoke rises following Israeli bombardments in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip

Netanyahu says he has told US he opposes Palestinian state in postwar scenario

President Joe Biden walks to speak to the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington

US hits Houthi sites as Biden says allied action has not yet halted ship attacks

Nearly 6,000 migrants are missing

Nearly 6,000 migrants missing after asylum applications failed, Home Office admits

The scene in Little Britain Street off Capel Street

Man killed in explosion at Dublin homeless hostel, as police probe cause of the blast

Fish and chips could be under threat

'Weaponising food': Britains' fish and chips 'under threat from Russia' as Putin considers tearing up decades-old deal

Prince Harry has been urged to call his family after Kate's hospital stay

Prince Harry urged to call royals as King Charles and Kate Middleton face hospital spells

Three women have been jailed for their treatment of vulnerable children at Smyllum House orphanage in the 60s and 70s.

Nuns jailed for ‘cruel treatment’ of orphans after hitting them with rosary beads and making one eat own vomit

Sven-Göran Eriksson and Nancy Dell'Olio

Sven-Göran Eriksson's ex Nancy Dell'Olio 'didn't know he had a year to live' and 'plans to reunite with him'

Crosses stand in memorial to victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas

US Justice Department report finds ‘cascading failures’ during Uvalde shooting

A cargo ship amid a golden sky

Houthi leader vows more attacks on ships despite US and UK strikes

A man has been arrested in connection with Daniel Khalife's alleged escape from HMP Wandsworth.

Man arrested on suspicion of assisting Daniel Khalife’s alleged escape from HMP Wandsworth

Bronson Battersby was found dead after his father suffered a heart attack

Police watchdog to investigate whether officers 'missed opportunities' over death of two-year-old Bronson Battersby

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger stopped by customs in Germany over luxury watch

Port Talbot steel works

Up to 2,800 jobs at Port Talbot steel plant will be cut after Tata presses ahead with plans to close blast furnaces

New charges against Christian Brueckner have been revealed.

Madeleine McCann suspect ‘snatched child’ days before toddler vanished and ‘filmed himself assaulting another girl’

Latest News

See more Latest News

MH370 vanished without a trace on March 8, 2014

MH370 investigator makes shock claim about hunt for doomed plane’s wreckage

India boat accident scene

Pupils and teacher drown as boat carrying school class capsizes

Jennifer Townsend

Police issue urgent appeal over woman, 63, who has been missing for six weeks

Aslef members who work for LNER are striking

LNER to be hit by five days of strikes as Aslef members take action over pay dispute

Oppenheimer has led the way this award season

Male British actors fail to secure Bafta film nomination for first time in 50 years

Burglars stole Bronson's father's wallet and some of his medication

Burglars broke into home of tragic Bronson Battersby hours after bodies were discovered, landlady reveals
Raducanu fell ill during her Australian Open defeat

'I want to vomit': Emma Raducanu knocked out of Australian Open after suffering medical drama
Queen Camilla has spoken out on the King's procedure.

Charles 'fine' and ‘looking forward to getting back to work’: Camilla returns to duties amid royals' health problems
Officials sign cruise missile deal

Japan agrees deal with US to buy 400 Tomahawk cruise missiles

William has visited Kate in hospital

Prince William visits Kate in hospital as he's seen for first time since her abdominal surgery

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Both Kate and Charles will attend hospital

Why is Kate in hospital and who will fill in for her and King Charles now?

The Princess of Wales will return to public duties in April after undergoing surgery

Kate ‘doing well’ after successful abdominal surgery as William clears calendar while she recovers
The Princess of Wales will return to public duties in April after undergoing surgery

Kate apologises for scrapping engagements as she recovers from abdominal surgery while William cancels plans

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

LBC Views: Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit