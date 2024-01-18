England legend Michael Owen opens up about teen son’s heartbreaking diagnosis that ended football dream

The pair have spoken about James' incurable condition. Picture: Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Michael Owen's son has opened up about having to give up on football after he was diagnosed with an incurable condition aged eight.

James Owen, 17, was diagnosed with a rare incurable condition at the age of eight called Stargardt disease.

Stargardt is a rare genetic condition that occurs when fatty material builds up on the macula - the small part of the retina needed for sharp, central vision. It currently has no cure.

The macula is largely important for activities such as reading and writing, as it’s responsible for seeing straight in front of you.

James had shown signs of promise on the pitch but the condition cut any hope of going professional short due to the impact it has on vision.

The son of the former England striker, now registered as clinically blind, has bravely revealed his experience with the condition alongside his dad.

“People do expect me to be going into football and I did used to really to enjoy it,” he told Mail Sport.

“But it was getting to a point where it was too difficult to know where the ball was.

Michael and his son James both spoke about the challenges caused by the condition. Picture: Instagram

“I lost the enjoyment out of it really because I wanted to be the best.”

While his dad Michael opened up about the struggle of being repeatedly asked about his son’s football potential.

“It's probably the worst question, not that I ever show it or say it to anybody,” Michael told the outlet.

“You find yourself either having to make an excuse or say he's not interested and people look at you and say 'he's not interested in football?' Then you have to explain everything and you end up in a conversation you don't really want to have with anybody.”

But when James was a lot younger and his eyes were "slightly better" his ability was “very, very good”, his dad said.

Michael continued: “I said to my dad and my wife and everyone 'he's got a right chance here of being a footballer'. But then as soon as he got diagnosed, he just sort of gradually stopped. He coped with it well.”

The former England striker talked about his son's condition. Picture: Alamy

Despite the initial challenge of having to wave goodbye to his football dream, James is now looking forward to the future.

He said: “I want to have my own business and provide for my future family years.

“I used to be a lot more emotional about it [the condition], I used to let it identify me more.

“When I was younger I kind of felt sorry for myself really. I thought 'why me? I can't drive, I can't do this.' But me being upset about it isn't going to change anything so I might as well crack on.”

While he and his dad have now both embraced optimism, Michael admitted that it hasn’t been the easiest journey as a parent.

He said: “You just want to take it all away from them, you want you to have the problem and not them.

“At first, you look at all the negatives. He won't be able to drive, he won't be able to do this and that. What jobs can he have? There's still things that upset you now. I want him to be able to do all the things that everybody else does. He pretty much does, just with a few little alterations.”

But seeing those “less fortunate” during his son’s many hospital visits helped put things “into perspective”, he said.

“I take the positives out of everything. I've got a lot to be proud of because he's grown up to be a brilliant lad.”

The pair are now trying to raise awareness for Stargardt’s and other eye conditions in their new documentary Football is for Everyone.