American tourist who went missing on hike found dead on Greek island days after death of Dr Michael Mosley

17 June 2024, 11:04 | Updated: 17 June 2024, 11:06

A missing American tourist has been found dead on a beach on a small Greek island west of Corfu, local media reports
A missing American tourist has been found dead on a beach on a small Greek island west of Corfu, local media reports. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A missing American tourist has been found dead on a beach on a small Greek island west of Corfu, local media reports.

The body of the man was found Sunday on a rocky, fairly remote beach on the island of Mathraki by another tourist.

He had been reported missing Thursday by his host, a Greek-American friend.

The tourist had last been seen Tuesday at a cafe in the company of two female tourists who have since left the island.

No further details about the victim, including a name or hometown, were immediately available.

View from Corfu over the island of Mathraki
View from Corfu over the island of Mathraki. Picture: Alamy

Mathraki, which has a population of 100, is a 1.2-square-mile heavily wooded island, west of the better-known island of Corfu.

This was the latest in a string of recent cases in which tourists on the Greek islands have died or gone missing. Some, if not all, had set out on hikes in very hot temperatures.

A 74-year-old Dutch tourist was found by a fire department drone on Saturday lying face down in a ravine about 300 metres from the spot where he was last observed last Sunday, walking with some difficulty in the blistering heat.

The British television presenter, Dr Michael Mosley, was found dead last Sunday on the island of Symi.

Firefighters take part in a search and rescue operation for the missing Michael Mosley
Firefighters taking part in a search and rescue operation for the missing Michael Mosley. Picture: Getty

A coroner concluded that he had died the previous Wednesday, shortly after going for a hike over difficult, rocky terrain.

On Friday, two French tourists were reported missing on Sikinos, a relatively secluded Cyclades island in the Aegean Sea, with less than 400 permanent residents.

The two women, ages 64 and 73, had left their respective hotels to meet.

On the island of Amorgos, also in the Cyclades, authorities are still searching for a 59-year-old tourist reported missing since Tuesday, when he had gone on a solo hike in very hot conditions.

US media identified the missing tourist as retired Los Angeles County deputy sheriff Albert Calibet, of Hermosa Beach, California.

Albert Calibet, 59, is thought to have vanished after going on a hike
Albert Calibet, 59, is thought to have vanished after going on a hike. Picture: Amorgos Municipality

