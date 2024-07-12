Michael Mosley's wife Clare says family are 'trying to put their lives back together' a month after husband's death

Dr Michael Mosley and his wife Clare. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

Dr Michael Mosley's wife Clare has said that their family are "trying to put our lives back together", a month after his death on a Greek island.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

TV star Dr Mosley, 67, died after going missing on June 5 during a holiday to Symi with his wife, Dr Clare Bailey. His disappearance sparked a huge manhunt, before he was found agonisingly close to a restaurant four days later.

Dr Bailey shared new photos of her with her husband as she shared a message describing the grief she and their four children felt at his death.

"We are trying to put our lives back together without Michael and it’s very hard," she said in a post on Instagram.

"Not all the time. We can smile and laugh too. As well as comfort each other.

Dr Michael Mosley and Clare. Picture: Instagram

"Grief can feel overwhelming. Light and beautiful. Catch you by surprise. Feel like the weight of a stone or a sharp pain. It changes unexpectedly.

"As people often say, it’s a journey, not all sad and you take each day at a time."

Dr Mosley is credited with raising the popularity of the 5:2 intermittent fasting diet, where people are encouraged to fast for two days per week.

Michael Mosley and Clare. Picture: Instagram

His wife added: "The extraordinary outpouring of grief and gratitude for Michael and how he has changed so many lives is very moving, including the heartfelt thoughts and kindness extended to us as a family, for which we are incredibly grateful.

"We sincerely hope that we can continue to share his positive message going forward.

"Because while we are learning to live without Michael, he is ever-present through the lives that he touched and the difference he made."