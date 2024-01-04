Michael Schumacher's children wish him happy birthday with heartfelt messages and poignant throwback photos

Michael Schumacher's children have wished him a happy birthday
Michael Schumacher's children have wished him a happy birthday. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

Michael Schumacher's children have wished their father a happy birthday with poignant pictures and a message.

The Formula One legend suffered a severe head injury during a skiing accident on December 29, 2013. He has not been seen in public since the incident, which is said to have seen him fly over ten feet through the air and hit his head on a rock.

Schumacher, who turned 55 on Wednesday, was put into an artificial coma after the accident. He has been cared for ever since by his wife Corinna at their home in Lake Geneva.

To mark his birthday, his daughter Gina-Maria, 26, posted a throwback picture on Instagram of her and her brother Mick with their father.

She wrote: "Happy Birthday Papa! throwback to one of many of our adventures."

Mick, 24, also published a photo with Michael, as he put his thumbs up and his father looked on lovingly.

The caption read: "Happy birthday to the best Dad ever. Love you!"

Schumacher's former Formula One team Mercedes also wished him happy birthday.

The official Mercedes account wrote: "Happy Birthday, Michael. Today marks the @F1 legend's 55th birthday. #KeepFightingMichael."

Schumacher's health has been kept a closely-guarded secret since the accident, which took place ten years ago.

Mick Schumacher posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to his father
Mick Schumacher posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to his father. Picture: Instagram

Corinna has kept Schumacher well out of the public eye and few details have been revealed about his condition.

His old team-mate Rubens Barichello has told of how he tried to visit Schumacher but was asked to stay away by his team.

He told the Flow podcast: ""With Schumacher, I called once and said I wanted to visit him.

"They told me that unfortunately I wouldn't be helping and that I might be sad.

"So I understood that at that moment it was not the time to enter [his life].

"I’ve met his family another thousand times and I always give them all my love."

Ralf, Michael's brother who also raced in F1, has said: "I miss the Michael of the old days. Life is unfair from time to time.

"Michael was very lucky throughout his life. But then there was this tragic accident."

He added: "Fortunately, advanced medical science provides many opportunities. However, nothing is like it used to be."

Michael Schumacher after the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2004
Michael Schumacher after the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2004. Picture: Getty

And Jean Todt, the former FIA and Ferrari boss, said: "Michael is here, so I don't miss him,.

"(But he) is simply not the Michael he used to be. He is different and is wonderfully guided by his wife and children who protect him.

"His life is different now and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him. That's all there is to say.

