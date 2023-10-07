Convicted murderer Michael Stone wins right to appeal sentence 'after Levi Bellfield confesses to killing' Lin and Megan Russell

Michael Stone, left, is set to have his convictions reviewed after Levi Bellfield, right, confessed to murdering Lin and Megan Russell, inset. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott and Chay Quinn

The man found guilty for the murder of Lin Russell and her daughter Megan is set to have his convictions reviewed.

Michael Stone was sentenced to three life sentences over the murder of Ms Russell, 45, and her six-year-old daughter in 1996.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), an independent investigator into potential miscarriages of justice, will review the evidence in the case - three months after it said it the case would not be referred to the Court of Appeal.

It comes after Milly Dowler’s killer Levi Bellfield allegedly confessed to the murders of the 1996 Russell murders.

Michael Stone has always denied killing Dr Lin Russell, 45, her daughter Megan, six, and the attempted murder of Megan's sister Josie. Picture: Getty

“Previous reviews found no credible evidence or argument that raised a real possibility of the convictions being quashed, these conclusions are not affected by the new review,” the CCRC said in a statement.

“We have agreed to a request from Mr Stone's representatives to carry out a further review.”

Ms Russell and her daughter Megan were found bludgeoned to death in Chillenden, Kent, in July 1996.

Stone, 63, was handed three life sentences in 2001 after being found guilty of their murders.

He was also sentenced for the attempted murder of Ms Russell’s other daughter, Josie, 9, who sustained severe head injuries in the attack.

Stone has maintained his innocence over the murders and attempted murder of Josie over the years.

“We are pleased with the decision and hope that the CCRC deals with the review as a matter of urgency,” Stone’s barriest Mark McDonald said.

"Stone has been in prison for 26 years for a crime he did not commit and it is time for justice to be done and innocent man to be finally released."

Bellfield, who reportedly confessed to the Russell murders, is currently serving two whole-life term sentences.

Levi Bellfield is serving two whole-life sentences for two murders and attempted murder, and has reportedly confessed to the Russell killings. Picture: Getty

He was convicted for the murders of Marsha McDonell, Amelie Delagrange and schoolgirl Milly Dowler.

The CCRC added: “While we can't comment on the specifics of an investigation, it is not unusual for different reviews to focus on different arguments or evidence.

"Our commitment to thoroughly investigate all eligible applications extends to undertaking additional work related to cases we have previously reviewed."