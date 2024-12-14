West Ham boss gives new update on Michail Antonio's injury after horror supercar crash

West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui has given new information on striker Michail Antonio after the player was hospitalised in a horror crash while driving his Ferrari in Essex. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The Hammers striker, 34, broke his leg and suffered other injuries after the smash in his Ferrari FF in Epping.

He was airlifted to hospital last Saturday after the crash where he was later operated on.

Antonio, who is West Ham's leading Premier League scorer, will 'recover' according to his Spanish boss.

Lopetegui said: "The most important thing is that he's alive, he's good.

"He broke his femur, but he's going to recover for sure.

"He's going to need time. It's about time."

The under-fire Hammers boss added: "Now it's about time but the good news is that he has time because when you see the car was terrible, the accident, that's why we are happy.

"Because in the end, despite the fact we are unhappy because we lost one very important player for us, we are happy because he's going to be ready.

"Now he's strong, he's recovered himself in the next month for sure and he's going to be ready to be a player.

"The first thing is to be a man and then to be a player."