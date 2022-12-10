Firm linked to Michelle Mone 'bought private jet after she lobbied for multi-million PPE deal'

10 December 2022, 09:02

Michelle Mone is being investigated in the House of Lords over a potential breach of its code of conduct
Michelle Mone is being investigated in the House of Lords over a potential breach of its code of conduct. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A company linked to Tory peer Baroness Mone bought a private jet after she lobbied for a firm to receive millions to supply PPE during the Covid pandemic.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

PPE Medpro was given more than £200m to supply facemasks and surgical gowns after Michelle Mone lobbied ministers.

Months later, a firm called Cabbane – based in the Isle of Mann – bought a Cessna CJ4 jet with a list price of £7.5m, The Times reports.

Cabbane's director Anthony Page is a wealth management expert who is the registered owner of PPE Medpro and works for Baroness Mone's husband Doug Barrowman's group of businesses.

No evidence suggests a link between the cash transfer and the jet purchase but the revelation will apply more scrutiny to Baroness Mone and Mr Barrowman.

Read more: Rishi Sunak blasts Michelle Mone over 'shocking' PPE claims

Baroness Mone has taken a leave of absence from the House of Lords, where the standards committee is investigating a potential breach of the chamber's code of conduct.

Rishi Sunak previously said: "Let me say, like everyone else I was absolutely shocked to read about the allegations.

"It is absolutely right that she is no longer attending the House of Lords and therefore no longer has the Conservative whip."

Mr Barrowman, who runs the Knox group that Mr Page works for, was paid at least £65m from the PPE agreement in September 2020, according to leaked documents from HSBC.

He later paid almost £29m to a trust for the baroness and her children.

The jet, which bears the tail M-Knox, was bought in January 2021.

The National Crime Agency is investigating PPE Medpro, which is also in mediation with the Government over whether its PPE was up to scratch.

Read more: Tory peer Baroness Mone to take leave of absence from House of Lords to 'clear her name' over PPE row

Baroness Mone, Mr Barrowman and Mr Page did not comment.

Mr Barrowman previously said the investigation meant he could not say much.

He added: "For the time being we are also instructed to say that there is much inaccuracy in the portrayal of the alleged 'facts' and a number of them are completely wrong."

He reportedly told HSBC Baroness Mone had "no involvement" with PPE Medpro's business and the transfer of the money it made to him happened in a "personal capacity".

They are no longer clients at the bank, it has been claimed.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A man holds an Argentinian flag prior to the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, outside the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

US football writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

The brothers are said to be unlikely to patch things up

'Relationships are built on trust': Prince William 'unlikely to repair relationship with Harry' after controversial Netflix series
Hong Kong Pro-democracy Publisher

Hong Kong jails pro-democracy media tycoon over fraud

Nurses are to hold two days of strike action next month.

Around 15,000 operations to be cancelled by the NHS next week because of the national strike by nurses

Tributes paid to Ronnie Turner

Heartbroken Tina Turner posts heartbreaking tribute to son Ronnie after he dies unexpectedly outside of home

J Alexander Kueng was sentenced for his part in killing George Floyd

Former police officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back while another officer pressed on his neck sentenced

JAK5

Former police officer jailed over role in death of George Floyd

1857 Shipwreck Auction-Gold Rush

Pair of jeans from 1857 sells for 114,000 dollars

Trump FBI

Trump lawyers in court for hearing in Mar-a-Lago documents case

1

Wash hands regularly, Brits urged, as faeces and deadly bacteria is found on self-checkouts

Flint Water

Flint water crisis charges dismissed against former governor

The prince and princess of Wales

Prince William and Kate Middleton's friend dies in plane crash

Peru President Congress

New Peru president appears with military to cement power

Maryland Killing Serial Podcast

Family of victim in ‘Serial’ case seek new court hearing

Former Pc Joel Borders (L) and Pc Jonathon Cobban, (r) have each been sentenced to three months. They were in a WhatsApp group with killer Wayne Couzens (centre).

Two serving police officers sacked after misconduct hearing into racist and sexist messages in sick WhatsApp group

A special constable serving with the Met Police has been charged with anal and oral rape.

Former Metropolitan Police special constable has been cleared of rape and misconduct

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bulgaria Ukraine Weapons

Bulgarian parliament approves military aid to Ukraine

Biden Pensions

Biden wants African Union to be added to G20

Brazil have crashed out of the World Cup to Croatia on penalties.

Favourites Brazil knocked out of World Cup on penalties by Croatia at quarter final stage

Germany Film Festival

Kristen Stewart to lead 73rd Berlinale film festival jury

Germany Far Right

German judges confirm arrest of 23 alleged coup plotters

Nicola Sturgeon is facing a challenging time.

What does the SNP MP revolt mean for Nicola Sturgeon's future?

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Norway Stoltenberg

Nato chief fears Ukraine war could become a wider conflict

A 16th child has died from Strep A

Strep A death toll rises to 16 as Sussex child dies from bug

Hillary Rodham Clinton Award

Ukrainian Nobel Prize winner says Putin must face tribunal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick helps caller find job as gov't pushed to get over 50s back to work

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan
Caller ties himself in knots over the Duchess of Sussex, claiming she reminds him of his exes

Caller ties himself in knots over Meghan Markle, claiming she reminds him of his exes

smart phone refugees

Shelagh Fogarty rebukes caller's claim that Channel migrants ‘aren’t refugees’ as they have smart phones
Iain 08/12/22

Harry Dunn's killer Anne Sacoolas given 'imperfect' justice, says human rights lawyer

nick ferrari home office

Yvette Cooper calls out ‘chaotic’ Home Office decision-making as she sets out ‘fast track’ asylum plans
Watch: Charlotte Lynch dresses as traditional English knight ahead of crunch World Cup match

Watch: England's knight in armour Charlotte Lynch visits French cafe ahead of World Cup game
James Dyson has victorian style management

Ex-Dyson employee says James Dyson has a 'Victorian' management approach

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The case of Anne Sacoolas shows the power of the United States

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit