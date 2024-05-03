'You can't always get what you want' Louisiana governor endorsed by Trump claps back at Mick Jagger after on-stage jibe

Rockstar Mick Jagger briefly waded into Louisiana politics while on-stage in New Orleans. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Jeff Landry, the Republican Governor for Louisiana, has clapped back at Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger after the rockstar made digs at him on-stage during a performance in New Orleans.

Mr Jagger took a verbal jab at Landry during a performance at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Thursday evening.

The band had finished You Can't Always Get What You Want when he began talking about inclusion, according to local news outlets.

"We want to include him, too," Jagger said of Landry.

"Even if he wants to take us back to the Stone Age." However, Jagger did not mention any specific policies.

But, Mr Landry has now hit back at the rockstar on social media.

You can’t always get what you want.



The only person who might remember the Stone Age is @MickJagger.



Love you buddy, you’re always welcome in Louisiana!



#LoveMyCountryMusic — Jeff Landry (@JeffLandry) May 2, 2024

"You can't always get what you want," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The only person who might remember the Stone Age is Mick Jagger.

"Love you buddy, you're always welcome in Louisiana!"

Mr Landry, 53, hashtagged the post #LoveMyCountryMusic.

Mick Jagger made the comments while performing at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Picture: Getty

Mr Landry has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

He has supported controversial conservative legislation and causes including a near-total abortion ban, a prohibition on gender-affirming medical care for young transgender people and harsher sentences for crimes.

He was the state attorney general before taking office as governor in January.

