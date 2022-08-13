Mick Lynch suggests EU influence and Ukrainians 'playing with Nazi imagery' provoked Russian invasion

13 August 2022, 11:12

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT, has faced criticism for his remarks.
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT, has faced criticism for his remarks. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Rail union baron Mick Lynch has come under fire by suggesting that Ukrainians "playing with Nazi imagery" were partly responsible for Russia's barbaric invasion.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The general secretary of the RMT appeared to partly place the blame on the EU when asked about Russian aggression and whether Brexit had weakened the union.

He said the influence of the EU provoked “trouble” in the invaded country and also claimed that "there were a lot of corrupt politicians in Ukraine".

"It was all about being pro-EU and all the rest of it," he said, referring to the pro-EU demonstration which overthrew the President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014, who was a close friend of Vladimir Putin.

He told the New Statesman: "There were a lot of corrupt politicians in Ukraine. And while they were doing that, there were an awful lot of people [in Ukraine] playing with Nazi imagery and going back to the [Second World] war, and all that. So, it's not just that this stuff has sprung from one place."

Read more: RMT boss accused of blocking 8% deal says it ‘doesn’t come close’ as strikes cripple UK

Read more: Major travel disruption across UK as train drivers strike over pay - find out the services affected

Mr Lynch’s comments about the role of Nazi or neo-Nazi groups in Ukraine mirror that of the Kremlin despite the RMT leader and his union condemning the invasion and calling for the Russian army to withdraw.

They have prompted fury among some people online, with many criticising him for being a "Putin apologist" in light of Putin's incredible aggression.

He also faced backlash for his comments on China, after revealing he was sceptical about the prevailing narrative.

He told the New Statesman: “I don’t know if what I’m told by The Telegraph and by American policy writers [about China] is true.

“We were told Saddam Hussein was the greatest threat to the Western world that there had ever been … what he actually had was a very oppressive regime against his own people and a collection of pots and boilers that he’d strung together as so-called Scud missiles.

Read more: Tube, train and bus strike dates: When are the walkouts set to cripple UK in August

“We were told all that by the same analysts that are telling us now that China wants to commit all of this aggression against all of these people. We should stop being so belligerent towards countries.”

Responding to his remarks, human rights activist Drew Pavlou said it was "very sad".

He wrote: "Personally I really like what Mick Lynch has to say about the economy and social justice.

"But he's got no clue when it comes to Russia and China. He even used this interview to dismiss the Uyghur Genocide. Why stop caring about injustice because its overseas?"

Mr Lynch's controversial comments come ahead of further misery on the railways as Aslef train drivers at nine rail companies stage a 24-hour walkout on Saturday.

The fresh strikes will be followed by industrial action by RMT members next Thursday and Saturday, with a walkout by TfL Tube workers on the Friday, along with London Buses - grinding the capital to a halt.

The strikes are being held in an ongoing row over pay and working conditions.

In an interview with The Telegraph on the eve of Saturday’s rail strikes, Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, accused the union bosses of being motivated by “outmoded class war”.

He pledged to crack down on union strike action with a menu of 16 proposals for the incoming prime minister, including a ban on strikes by different unions in the same workplace within a set period.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Train strikes are set to grind the country to a halt on Saturday.

Major travel disruption across UK as train drivers strike over pay - find out the services affected

Britney Spears still married her husband Sam Asghari despite ex-husband Jason Alexander (right) attempting to "crash" it in an Instagram live.

Britney Spears' ex-husband jailed for trying to crash her wedding to Sam Asghari

Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage. The suspect was named by police as 24-year-old Hadi Matar from New Jersey.

Salman Rushdie on a ventilator and may lose an eye after being stabbed on stage in New York

The Mar-a-Lago Estate, owned by Donald Trump, lies at the water's edge in Palm Beach, Florida.

Donald Trump being investigated under Espionage Act, unsealed search warrant reveals

Anne Heche has died a week after the crash in LA

'We have lost a bright light': Hollywood actress Anne Heche dies aged 53 after LA car crash

The incidents took place in Skye and Dornie

Man appears in court charged with Isle of Skye murder and three attempted murders including his wife

Heritage Railway staff tell Thomas the Tank Engine fans told to refer to the Fat Controller as Sir Topham Hatt

Thomas the Tank Engine fans told to refer to the Fat Controller as Sir Topham Hatt

Mayor of London 'seriously concerned' about possible flash floods next week

Mayor of London 'seriously concerned' about possible flash floods in London

Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage

Police identify suspect after Salman Rushdie stabbed in the neck and abdomen while on stage at New York event

Pensioner cleared of killing baby boy, 5, due to her undiagnosed dementia

Pensioner, 75, with undiagnosed dementia cleared of causing crash that killed baby boy

Ryan Giggs denies the charges against him

'There's blood everywhere, she's in so much pain': 999 call played at Ryan Giggs trial

Which? reveals the best staycation destinations across the UK

The UK's best staycation destinations revealed: York, Belfast and Edinburgh top poll

Huge fires have been ravaging parts of southern France

Seven European countries send help to battle ‘monster’ wildfire ravaging southern France

James O'Brien caller fears her Ukrainian refugee is 'an economic migrant'

Government 'played on our emotions' to host Ukrainian refugees, says James O'Brien caller

Thunder and lightning will be possible on Monday following the four-day heatwave.

Thunderstorm warning as heavy rain to batter UK in abrupt end to scorching four-day heatwave

Police have arrested a man in his 20s

Man, 34, dies after being mauled to death by dog in Hampshire park as owner arrested

Latest News

See more Latest News

Viktor Liashko

Ukrainian health minister says Russian forces blocking access to medicines

Lake Garda

Italy’s Lake Garda shrinks to near-historic low amid drought

Iranian newspapers

Salman Rushdie attack provokes both praise and anxiety in Iran

Storm Meari

Tropical Storm Meari hammers Japan with heavy rainfall

Chinese fighter jets

China sends fighter jets to Thailand for joint military exercises

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., surrounded by House Democrats, poses after signing the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a bill enrollment ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

Democrats push landmark climate and health care bill through US Congress

Britney Spears

Britney Spears’ ex-husband convicted after trying to crash wedding

Trump FBI

FBI seized ‘top secret’ documents from Trump’s home

Montenegro Shooting

Gunman in Montenegro kills 10 before being shot dead by passerby

Author Salman Rushdie

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien's blistering dissection of James Cleverly's 'crayon written' article on Britain

James O'Brien's blistering dissection of James Cleverly's 'crayon written' article on Britain
'Where do they find the time?!': Nick Ferrari slates mob attacking 'sexist' paint ad

'Where do they find the time?!': Nick Ferrari slates mob attacking 'sexist' paint ad

Nick Ferrari sold on caller's 'three one-off taxes' plan to raise cost-of-living funds

Nick Ferrari sold on caller's 'three one-off taxes' plan to raise cost-of-living funds

Homeless caller's heartbreaking story leaves LBC listeners in tears

Homeless caller's heartbreaking story leaves LBC listeners in tears

James O'Brien slams Boris Johnson's inaction on cost of living crisis

James O'Brien slams Boris Johnson and his potential successors' inaction on cost of living crisis
Ben Kentish slams energy company executives for 'greed' that's 'beyond belief'

Ben Kentish slams energy company executives for 'greed' that's 'beyond belief'

Eddie Mair's heated row with Sir Iain Duncan-Smith on cost of living measures

Eddie Mair's heated row with Sir Iain Duncan Smith on cost of living measures

Nick Ferrari mocks caller who blames Brexit for water crisis

Nick Ferrari mocks caller who blames Brexit for water crisis

James O'Brien's expertly details why trigger warnings are a good thing

James O'Brien expertly details why trigger warnings are a good thing

Where to seek help if you're impacted by the cost of living crisis

Where to seek help if you're impacted by the cost of living crisis

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London