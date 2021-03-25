Middle aged women 'worst affected by long Covid'

25 March 2021, 12:18 | Updated: 25 March 2021, 12:30

Middle aged women hospitalised with Covid were the worst affected by the disease in the long term, research found
Middle aged women hospitalised with Covid were the worst affected by the disease in the long term, research found. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Middle aged women with at least two long term health conditions suffered more from long Covid, a study has found.

The UK-wide research also reported the majority of survivors of coronavirus infection who were taken to hospital had not fully recovered as late as five months after being discharged.

The study, run by Leicester and Loughborough universities with Leicester’s hospitals, found they continued to suffer impacts on their physical and mental health and their ability to work, while one in five of the participants had gained a new disability.

However, researchers identified white middle aged women as the worst-hit group who suffered from the long-term effects from Covid infection.

Chris Brightling, professor of respiratory medicine at the University of Leicester and chief investigator for the study, said: "While the profile of patients being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 is disproportionately male and from an ethnic minority background, our study finds that those who have the most severe prolonged symptoms tend to be white women aged approximately 40 to 60 who have at least two long term health conditions, such as asthma or diabetes."

Professor Louise Wain, GSK/British Lung Foundation Chair in Respiratory Research at the University of Leicester, said: "We... know that autoimmunity, where the body has an immune response to its own healthy cells and organs, is more common in middle-aged women.

"This may explain why post-Covid syndrome seems to be more prevalent in this group, but further investigation is needed to fully understand the processes."

The research is yet to be peer-reviewed but was described by Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England, as "useful".

Of the 1,077 patients discharged between March and November 2020, each had an average of nine persistent symptoms.

The most common included muscle pain, fatigue and physical slowing down.

A quarter of the patients had symptoms of anxiety and depression while 12% had symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Only 29% of participants said they felt fully recovered while 18% of patients who were working before infection were not in work anymore.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Some MPs believe there are "genuine worries" about the safety of smart motorways

Smart motorways: Grant Shapps orders review after 'genuine worries' about death stats
Few people are seen on the streets after Poland reintroduced a partial nationwide lockdown (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Poland extends restrictions for Easter period amid surge in coronavirus cases
Pubs could ask punters to provide vaccine passports before entering the venue

Plans for vaccine passports for pub visits branded ‘discriminatory and unworkable’
A policeman patrols inside a village that was placed under lockdown as the government implements stricter measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus (Aaron Favila/AP)

President of Philippines orders probe over vaccine queue jumping
Johnny Depp has lost a bid to overturn a damning High Court ruling which concluded he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard and left her in fear for her life

Johnny Depp loses bid to overturn High Court 'wife beater' ruling
Boris Johnson wants MPs to extend coronavirus laws for six months.

MPs set to vote on extending Covid laws for six months

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari went about the interview in a different manner

Would you by an electric vehicle from 'Honest Ed the car dealer'?
Nick Ferrari hit out at the idea

'Where will it end?' - Nick Ferrari hits out at vaccine passport for pubs
'Priti Patel's proposed asylum system overhaul could go wrong quite quickly'

'Priti Patel's immigration plan won't stop people coming'

James O'Brien discussed the case of a seal which had to be put down after being attacked by a dog

'Why can't you feel sorry for Freddie the seal and for the dog owner?'
Nick Ferrari challenges Priti Patel over comments made by the PM

Nick Ferrari challenges Priti Patel over PM's 'capitalism and greed' comments
Nick Ferrari was speaking with Tory MP Steve Baker

Tory MP Steve Baker: PM should 'look at data' and bring forward route out of lockdown

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London