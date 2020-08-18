'Disappointed and concerned' - Kent council reaches capacity to care for migrant children

18 August 2020, 06:48

More than 4,000 migrants have made it into the UK so far this year after completing the voyage across the English Channel, with at least 597 arriving between Thursday and Sunday
More than 4,000 migrants have made it into the UK so far this year after completing the voyage across the English Channel, with at least 597 arriving between Thursday and Sunday. Picture: PA

Kent County Council has reached its capacity to care for asylum-seeking children arriving on its shores, its leader has said.

More than 1,000 migrants arrived in the UK in 10 days after crossing the Channel in small boats

According to analysis, 1,004 migrants were brought ashore by Border Force between August 4 and 13.

This takes the total so far this year to at least 4,511, more than double the amount thought to have crossed during the whole of 2019.

Now the council has issued a statement quoting Roger Gough as saying: "I am deeply disappointed and concerned that, despite our many efforts to avoid this unthinkable situation, it has been necessary to make this announcement today.

"This is a huge challenge for Kent, but a relatively small challenge to solve nationally, and should have been resolved before now."

He said the limit had been reached despite efforts to work with the Home Office and other local authorities.

Mr Gough warned on August 12 the council was just "days away" from reaching capacity, with about 420 unaccompanied migrant children arriving in Kent this year and more than 100 expected in August - a monthly figure not seen since the last major migrant crisis in 2015.

On Monday, Mr Gough said: "The stark reality today is that, despite my conversations with the Home Office alerting them that Kent expected to reach safe capacity to meet its statutory duty of care this weekend, 13 new arrivals in the last 2 days has now tipped the balance and the council simply cannot safely accommodate any more new arrivals at this time."

While adult migrants and families landing on Kent's shores are sent to other parts of the country, the council retains responsibility for unaccompanied children.

Unaccompanied children arriving in Kent remained in the council's care system "for quite a number of years", Mr Gough told reporters last week.

This puts additional pressure on the council's wider children's social services, who are also responsible for looking after young people local to Kent, he added.

In a statement, a Home Office spokesman said: "This is an unprecedented situation and we have been working incredibly closely with Kent County Council to urgently address their concerns.

"We continue to provide Kent County Council with a high level of support, such as significantly increasing funding and reducing pressure on their services through a national transfer scheme.

"We are also providing extra support with children's services and we continue to work across the local government network on their provision for unaccompanied minors."

More than 4,000 migrants have made it into the UK so far this year after completing the voyage across the English Channel, with at least 597 arriving between Thursday and Sunday.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Ellen DeGeneres loses three top producers following toxic workplace allegations

Body found by police in search for boy missing in River Tees

Black police officer takes action after 'clearly racist' colleagues stop his car as he drives home from work

A-level and GCSE results row: Gavin Williamson resists resignation calls but says he is 'incredibly sorry'

Coronavirus: Marks & Spencer to cut 7,000 jobs after 'material shift' in trading

The News Explained

Critics have noted a number of missed targets and broken promises by the government

The government's U-turns: A full list

Professor Hal explains what we saw during the Beirut explosion

Professor Hal explains what happened during Beirut explosion

More than 70-thousand restaurants, cafes and pubs are offering half price meals from today - subsidised by the UK Government

Eat Out To Help Out: How do you take part in the 50% off scheme?
Police talk to people in Heaton Park, Manchester, about lockdown rules

North West of England local restrictions: What you can and cannot do
Boris Johnson claimed no countries have functioning Covid tracing apps

Do any countries have a functioning Covid-19 tracking app?