Migrants crossing Channel to claim asylum in Britain 'will no longer be prosecuted'

8 July 2021, 21:01 | Updated: 8 July 2021, 21:05

Migrants crossing the English Channel to claim asylum in the UK will not be prosecuted.
Migrants crossing the English Channel to claim asylum in the UK will not be prosecuted. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

Migrants attempting to cross the Channel to claim asylum in the UK "will no longer be prosecuted", the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has said.

An agreement was made between police, prosecutors, the National Crime Agency, Border Force and the Home Office over cases of "illegal entry", also covering those arriving by lorry.

The guidance - published on Thursday - sets out the circumstances in which attempting to cross the English Channel is considered criminal.

Criminal charges may be considered for people bringing migrants into the country while posing a risk to their lives.

Read more: Over 200 migrants attempt Channel crossing in a single day

Read more: Priti Patel vows to deter migrants crossing the channel illegally with tough jail terms

The CPS confirmed that "individuals who have played a significant role in people-smuggling, including those who organise and pilot dangerous boat crossings across the English Channel, can expect to face prosecution where this is supported by the evidence".

It added: "However, recognising migrants and asylum seekers often have no choice in how they travel and face exploitation by organised crime groups (OCGs), prosecutors are also asked to consider the published public interest factors in charging those merely entering illegally.

"The guidance therefore advises that passengers of boats and other vehicles should not be prosecuted unless they are repeat offenders or have previously been deported - and should instead be with dealt with by administrative removal channels."

Frank Ferguson, the CPS lead on immigration crime, said that the approach was a good balance between "deterring criminal gangs from attempting dangerous crossings and acting in the interests of justice and compassion".

"It is right that those who exploit and profit from the desperation of others, or put lives at risk through controlling or driving overcrowded small boats or confined lorries, are considered for prosecution," he added.

"But we also have a duty to consider the public interest in prosecuting passengers, who often have no choice about their method of travel, for offences that can usually be better dealt with by removal."

This comes as ministers have been accused of trying to criminalise refugees under the Nationality and Borders Bill, which was introduced to Parliament on Tuesday.

Home Secretary Priti Patel shared plans for the "fair but firm" immigration system, with the Home Office insisting that the changes - which will mean tougher penalties for those attempting the crossing - "prioritise those most in need of protection".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emergency services have been searching the rubble for two weeks

Miami: Search for building collapse survivors ends with 'no chance of life'
The NHS waiting list has reached a record high.

NHS waiting list hits record high despite hospital admission increase
24-year-old Sam Astley had tickets to the Euro semi-final but he skipped it to donate stem cells

England fan who skipped Euro semi-final to donate stem cells given tickets to final
A man was arrested after a police officer was punched outside Parliament

Man, 41, arrested after police officer punched outside Parliament
A walk in vaccination centre in Hackney will close early on Sunday after Harry Kane fired England into the Euro 2020 final.

London walk in vaccination hub to close early due to England final
Mr Anderson will continue his boycott

Tory MP to boycott Euro 2020 final over players taking the knee

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

England fans booing other national anthems 'shouldn't happen', Peter Shilton argues

England fans booing other national anthems 'shouldn't happen', Peter Shilton argues
'Is summer back on?': Eddie Mair quizzes Thomas Cook chief after travel rule changes

'Is summer back on?': Eddie Mair quizzes Thomas Cook chief after travel rule changes
Italian caller tells James O'Brien why he's backing England in the Euro 2020 final

Italian caller tells James O'Brien why he's backing England in the Euro 2020 final
'They don't look like lottery winners': James O'Brien on England football squad

'They've climbed a mountain': James O'Brien on why this England squad is 'different'
The Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Health Secretary looking at 'proportionate' solution to Covid app isolation 'pings'
UK could play role in 'curbing China's ecological excesses', journalist tells LBC

UK could play role in 'curbing China's ecological excesses', journalist tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London