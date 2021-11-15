'Migrants use jet-ski' for dangerous English Channel crossing

15 November 2021, 16:54 | Updated: 15 November 2021, 16:59

A jet-ski thought to have been used in a migrant crossing is brought in to Dungeness, Kent, by the RNLI after being intercepted in the Channel
A jet-ski thought to have been used in a migrant crossing is brought in to Dungeness, Kent, by the RNLI after being intercepted in the Channel. Picture: Alamy

By James Morris

A jet-ski is believed to have been used by migrants to cross the English Channel today.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The boat was recovered at sea by the RNLI and towed ashore in Dungeness, Kent.

Lifeboat crews were seen towing the jet-ski onto the beach this morning.

The boat was pictured upside-down as it was brought ashore.

The jet-ski was upside-down as it was brought ashore.
The jet-ski was upside-down as it was brought ashore. Picture: Alamy

The RNLI is believed to have been tasked to an incident, leading to suspicions that the jet-ski was used in a Channel crossing.

It confirmed it had been co-ordinating a search and rescue response to an incident off Kent and had sent a lifeboat.

Police officers were later seen inspecting the boat.

A police officer inspects the boat after it was brought ashore in Dungeness.
A police officer inspects the boat after it was brought ashore in Dungeness. Picture: Alamy

It came as young children were carried ashore in Dover today after dozens more people risked death crossing the Channel.

A toddler wrapped in a light blue hoodie looked around at border officials as he was carried in the arms of a woman.

The pair, possibly mother and child, were closely followed by an older child and a man after they and others were brought into the Kent port aboard a Border Force patrol boat.

Monday's arrivals come after 1,185 people reached the UK aboard small boats on Thursday, a new record for a single day in the current crisis.

More than 23,500 people have now reached the UK after crossing the English Channel on board small boats this year, according to the PA news agency.

Read more: How criminal gangs are profiting from prisons - and what’s being done to stop it

Read more: Liverpool explosion: Wife of taxi terror survivor hails 'utter miracle' he's still alive

A flurry of crossings over the last two weeks have reignited tensions between Britain and France over how the issue should be tackled.

Home secretary Priti Patel is believed to be meeting with her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin today for another round of crunch talks about Channel crossings.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?

The homes of Tamara Ecclestone and Frank Lampard were targeted

Men jailed after targeting celebrity homes in Britain's biggest ever burglary spree

A CCTV still showing the driver, circled, escaping the taxi after the explosion.

Liverpool explosion: Wife of taxi terror survivor hails 'utter miracle' he's still alive

Breaking
Boris Johnson has urged people to get the Covid jab as soon as they are eligible.

PM warns of Covid 'storm clouds' over Europe as he pleads with Brits to get booster

Breaking
Bannon handed himself over to the FBI

Former Trump aide Steve Bannon surrenders to FBI over contempt of Congress

The changes mean an attack is now 'highly likely'.

UK terror threat raised to 'severe' following Poppy Day explosion in Liverpool

Boris Johnson will hold a coronavirus press conference today

Watch again: Boris Johnson holds Covid press conference amid 'storm of infection in Europe'
Boris Johnson has urged people to get their booster vaccine in order to avoid a Covid "blizzard".

'Blizzard' of Covid cases from Europe could derail Christmas, PM warns

Fire crews attended the scene in Dulwich

11 children hospitalised after ceiling collapses in south London school

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson (centre) updated media on the progress of the investigation

Fourth man arrested as police declare Poppy Day blast a terrorist incident

Boris Johnson praised the driver following the explosion.

PM praises 'incredible bravery' of hero cab driver after Liverpool taxi explosion

The car exploded and quickly went up in flames

CCTV footage shows Remembrance Sunday blast outside Liverpool hospital

MPs will vote on the motion on Monday evening. (stock photo)

Sleaze scandal: MPs to vote on motion to scrap standards reforms

Exclusive
Sir Keir condemned the actions of eco protesters

Keir Starmer condemns eco protesters over 'counterproductive' tactics

Exclusive
Sir Keir Starmer told LBC the motion will be voted on on Wednesday

Labour tabling motion to ban MPs from second jobs, Sir Keir Starmer tells LBC

The Covid-19 booster rollout is being extended

Covid boosters to be offered to over 40s

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sarah Benford went missing in April 2000

Sarah Benford: Police begin dig in search for girl, 14, who vanished 20 years ago
Body scanners have been introduced in all male prisons in England and Wales.

How criminal gangs are profiting from prisons - and what’s being done to stop it
Ten people have now died as a result of the crowd surge

'Precious' boy, 9, becomes tenth person to die after Astroworld crowd surge
Venues such as cinemas will now require proof of vaccination or a negative test

Covid passports extended to arts venues in Wales in response to 'very high' virus rates
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, on board the Dover lifeboat, following a small boat incident in the Channel.

Migrant Channel crossings could hit 'epidemic' levels, warns ex-Border Force chief
COP26 president Alok Sharma and Boris Johnson.

PM admits delight at climate pact is 'tinged with disappointment' after watered-down deal
Boris Johnson will hold a press conference at 5pm.

Watch again: Boris Johnson holds press conference amid furious backlash to COP26 deal
Austria has imposed a new lockdown for only unvaccinated people

Austria imposes tough new Covid lockdown just for unvaccinated people
There is still a significant police presence

Three arrested and cordons still in place after Liverpool hospital explosion
Ben Wallace has insisted Boris Johnson should not apologise for MPs' behaviour

Minister: 'Sleaze claims aren't specific to Tories - I've only known Labour MPs go to jail'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: When is the two-minute silence and why is it held?
Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?
Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to fly to the US from November 8

US announces details of Covid-19 travel requirements after November 8

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis
The Labour leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Starmer brands claims he broke Commons rules over office use as 'complete nonsense'
Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes

Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes
Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale on Sunday 14/11 | Watch again

David Lammy hits out against trolls criticising his second job

David Lammy hits out against trolls criticising his 'second job'
Maajid Nawaz: 'Tory sleaze the Achilles heel of government'

Maajid Nawaz: 'Tory sleaze the Achilles heel of government'

Whistleblower exposes UN leaks of Chinese dissident information

Whistleblower exposes UN leaks of Chinese dissident information
Jeremy Corbyn: Second job ban made 'absolutely clear' to Starmer

Jeremy Corbyn: Second job ban made 'absolutely clear' to Starmer
Don McLean: Hit-song 'prophetic' of cancel culture

Don McLean: Hit-song 'prophetic' of cancel culture

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police