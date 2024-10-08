Migration drives UK's largest population increase since 1971

By Henry Moore

The UK’s population has increased by 1% in the last year, mostly because of migration, according to a new report by the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

The population of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland grew from approximately 67.6 million in 2022 to 68.3 million in 2023.

This boost of 662,400 marked an increase of around 1%, according to the ONS.

This marks the largest numerical increase in a one year period since records began in 1971.

The ONS said: "Net international migration was the main contributor to population increase for all four countries of the UK in the year to mid-2023.”

Around 677,300 migrated to the UK during that period.

There were an estimated 16,300 more deaths than births across the UK in the year to mid-2023.

With the exception of the Covid-19 pandemic year of 2020, this is the first time since the mid-1970s there has been a negative natural change in the population, with more deaths taking place than births.

England makes up the vast majority of the UK’s population, with 57.7 million people in mid-2023.

Wales had a population of 3.2 million, Scotland 5.5 million and Northern Ireland 1.9 million.

The UK’s population is on course to hit 73.7 million by mid-2036, this includes a net international migration of 6.1 million.

All estimates are likely to be revised within the next year as new data becomes available and improvements to estimates of international migration continue to be made, the ONS added.