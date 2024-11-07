MP Mike Amesbury charged with assault after 3am clash in street

By Emma Soteriou

MP Mike Amesbury has been charged with assault after a late-night street altercation.

The MP for Runcorn and Helsby has been summonsed to appear in a magistrates court following the incident, Cheshire Police said.

He is accused of assaulting a 45-year-old man in Frodsham on October 26.

It comes after footage emerged appearing to show him hit a man in the street.

Mr Amesbury was suspended from the Labour Party "pending an investigation".

A police statement said: "Mike Amesbury MP, of Frodsham, Cheshire, has been summonsed to court to face the charge of section 39 assault.

"The 55-year-old is set to appear in magistrates' court at a later date.

"The charge relates to reports of an assault on a 45-year-old man on Main Street, Frodsham, which was reported to police at 2.48am on Saturday 26 October."

Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service's Special Crime Division, said: "Following a review of the evidence provided by Cheshire Police, we have authorised a charge of common assault against Mike Amesbury MP, 55.

"The charge follows an alleged assault in Frodsham, Cheshire, on Saturday, 26 October 2024.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

Following the incident, a Labour spokesperson said: "Mike Amesbury MP has been assisting Cheshire Police with their inquiries following an incident on Friday night.

"As these inquiries are now ongoing, the Labour Party has administratively suspended Mr Amesbury's membership of the Labour Party pending an investigation."