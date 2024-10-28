Calls for Mike Amesbury MP to resign after video appears to show him punching man in the face

There are calls for Mike Amesbury MP to resign. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

There are calls for Mike Amesbury MP to resign - after footage appeared which shows him punching a man in the face in the early hours of Saturday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Labour Party said he's been suspended "pending an investigation".

A party spokesperson said on Sunday: "Mike Amesbury MP has been assisting Cheshire Police with their inquiries following an incident on Friday night.

"As these inquiries are now ongoing, the Labour Party has administratively suspended Mr Amesbury's membership of the Labour Party pending an investigation."

The suspension came after new footage from an altercation between Amesbury and another man appeared to show the politician punching him in the face.

The footage, obtained by MailOnline, appeared to show the elected representative suckerpunching the man in the street around 2.30am on Saturday morning.

Now, Reform UK have called for Amesbury to do the "honourable thing and resign immediately" so a by-election can be held.

We must expect high standards in office from our elected officials.



It’s quite clear that the people of Runcorn and Helsby deserve far better than this.



Reform UK are today calling for Mike Amesbury to do the honourable thing and resign immediately so a by-election can be held. pic.twitter.com/lBM3PCokuR — Reform UK (@reformparty_uk) October 27, 2024

The social media post said: "We must expect high standards in office from our elected officials.

"It’s quite clear that the people of Runcorn and Helsby deserve far better than this.

"Reform UK are today calling for Mike Amesbury to do the honourable thing and resign immediately so a by-election can be held."

Read more: Rachel Reeves promises £1.4 billion to fix 'crumbling' schools in Budget, but unions warn 'more is needed'

Read more: Education Secretary admits Labour aren’t planning to rebuild more schools than previous Tory target

Cheshire Police confirmed a 55-year-old man had been voluntarily interviewed under caution in relation to the incident after officers were called to reports of an attack in Frodsham at 2.48am on Saturday.

"He has since been released pending further inquiries," the force said.

It is not clear from the video what happened in the moments beforehand.

Cabinet minister Pat McFadden has said video footage that appears to show MP Mike Amesbury punching a man to the ground is "very graphic".

When asked about the footage, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster told Sky News: "He's been suspended by the Labour Party, that also means he's not a Labour MP at the moment while the police investigation takes place. I've seen the video, there is a police investigation, I think it's important that that runs its course."

Questioned further about the clip, Mr McFadden added: "The video is very graphic, the police will look into that, I'm sure they'll take it into account and they've got to reach their conclusion."

The new clip emerged a day after Mr Amesbury said he is cooperating with police investigating reports of an assault in Frodsham after a night out.

The Member of Parliament for Runcorn and Helsby was seen in previous footage on social media in the aftermath of a supposed altercation.

Neither he or the Labour Party have responded to the new footage.

After initial reports emerged, Mr Amesbury, 55, said in a statement: "Last night, I was involved in an incident that took place after I felt threatened on the street following an evening out with friends.

“This morning, I contacted Cheshire Police myself to report what happened during this incident.

“I will not be making further public comment but will, of course, cooperate with any inquiries if required by Cheshire Police.

“I remain fully committed to working hard for the people of Runcorn and Helsby, and am determined to remain an open and accessible MP for our community.”

A Labour Party spokesperson said on Sunday: "Mike Amesbury MP has been assisting Cheshire Police with their inquiries following an incident on Friday night. Picture: Alamy

Cheshire Police confirmed: "At 2.48am on Saturday 26 October, police were called to reports of an assault in Frodsham.

"A caller reported he had been assaulted by a man in Main Street.

"Enquiries are ongoing."