New footage emerges appearing to show Labour MP Mike Amesbury punching man in face

27 October 2024, 17:39

Labour MP Mike Amesbury says he is cooperating with police investigating reports of an assault involving the backbencher.
Labour MP Mike Amesbury says he is cooperating with police investigating reports of an assault involving the backbencher.

By Chay Quinn

New footage from an altercation between Labour MP Mike Amesbury and another man appears to show the politician punching him n the face.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The footage, obtained by MailOnline, appeared to show the elected representative suckerpunching the man in the street around 2.30am on Saturday morning.

The new clip emerged a day after Mr Amesbury said he is cooperating with police investigating reports of an assault in Frodsham after a night out.

The Member of Parliament for Runcorn and Helsby was seen in previous footage on social media in the aftermath of a supposed altercation.

Neither he or the Labour Party have responded to the new footage.

After initial reports emerged, Mr Amesbury, 55, said in a statement: "Last night, I was involved in an incident that took place after I felt threatened on the street following an evening out with friends.

“This morning, I contacted Cheshire Police myself to report what happened during this incident.

“I will not be making further public comment but will, of course, cooperate with any inquiries if required by Cheshire Police.

“I remain fully committed to working hard for the people of Runcorn and Helsby, and am determined to remain an open and accessible MP for our community.”

Cheshire Police confirmed: "At 2.48am on Saturday 26 October, police were called to reports of an assault in Frodsham.

"A caller reported he had been assaulted by a man in Main Street.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

A spokesperson for The Labour Party said: "We are aware of an incident that took place last night. We understand that Mike Amesbury MP approached Cheshire Police to report what happened this morning himself and that he will cooperate with any inquiries they have."

Mr Amesbury has been the MP for the area since 2017.

