Mike Tyson filmed repeatedly punching 'overly excited' passenger on plane

The video appears to show Mike Tyson repeatedly punching a passenger onboard a plane. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Mike Tyson was filmed repeatedly punching an "overly excited" passenger who "wouldn't stop provoking" the heavyweight champion onboard a plane, reports say.

The former professional boxer, who is one of the greatest heavyweight champions of all time, reportedly started smacking the man sat behind him onboard a Jet Blue flight from San Francisco Airport.

He was heading to Florida with his friend on Wednesday when the alleged incident took place.

A witness on the plane told TMZ that he and his friend were boarding Tyson's flight, and the boxing legend was initially cool with them and the other passengers.

The "overly excited" passenger kept trying to talk to the 55-year-old fighter, known as The Baddest Man on the Planet, witnesses said.

Tyson even took a selfie with one of the two passengers and remained "patient" with the man behind him, before he allegedly grew annoyed.

A source close to the boxer said the passenger was "extremely intoxicated" and "wouldn't stop provoking" Tyson, TMZ reported.

A video, obtained by TMZ, shows what appeared to be Tyson delivering a flurry of blows at the man.

The video then spans to the passenger, whose forehead appears bloodied after the alleged attack.

Witnesses said Tyson left the aircraft shortly after the incident.

The victim reportedly received medical attention and went to the police over the incident, but there has been no word yet if Tyson is being investigated.

LBC has approached Tyson and JetBlue for comment.